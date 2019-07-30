KTM Duke 200 Sales Dip 33 Per Cent, Duke 125 Effect?

The sales of the KTM Duke 200 has taken a massive hit in the month of June 2019, could it because of the new Duke 125?

The KTM Duke series of motorcycles have managed to create an identity for themselves for being some of the best value for money street-naked motorcycles available in the country right now and rightly so, all of these motorcycles offer quirky styling with arguably the best performance amongst all their respective competition.

For the longest of time, the Duke 200 has been the best-selling motorcycle in the Duke family, but that spot has now been taken up by the new, and youngest member – the Duke 125.

In June 2019, the Duke 125 clocked sales of 2,108 units as compared to 1,890 units sold of the Duke 200. To give you a perspective, during the same time last year, the Duke 200 had managed to sell 2,830 units. This means the Duke 200 has suffered a dip in sales of 33 per cent.

The Duke 250 clocked in sales of 570 units as compared to the 601 units sold during the same time last year, posting a drop of 5 per cent. And the story continues even with the bigger, most powerful Duke in the family – the Duke 390, which sold 355 units last month, whereas, during June 2018, it had sold 702 units. This is a decline of a massive 49 per cent in sales.

The entire two-wheeler auto industry is suffering through a steep decline in overall sales, and that can be contributed as one of the reasons behind the decrease in sales across the KTM Duke range. But still, when we look at the numbers for June 2019, the Duke 125 stands out as it sold 2,108 units whereas the KTM Duke 200, Duke 250 and the Duke 390 combined sold 2,816 units.

The trend can be traced back to previous months as well, as the Duke 125 sold 3,014 units out of the total 5,699 units clocked by the rest of the Dukes in February 2019. In January 2019, the Duke 125 sales were 1,042 units out of the total 3,575 units sold of the Duke series.

In December as well, the Duke 125 sold the maximum amongst the four Duke motorcycles at 2,414 units as compared to the total sale registered by the Duke family at 3,581 units. So it won’t be wrong to conclude that the Duke 125 is the new best-selling model amongst the Duke range of KTM motorcycles and yes, the Duke 200 has been witnessing the effect of its new sibling’s new-found popularity.