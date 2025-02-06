KTM Confirms Launch Of New 390 Enduro R In India Soon

2025 KTM 390 Enduro R, a dual-sport motorcycle, made its domestic debut at the IBW a couple of months ago and it will be launched soon

Following its global debut at the EICMA show in Milan last November, KTM showcased the 390 Enduro R at the India Bike Week in Goa a month later. Its siblings, the new generation 250 Adventure and 390 Adventure have gone on sale in India, priced at Rs. 2.59 lakh and Rs. 3.67 lakh respectively (ex-showroom) along with the more road-focussed 390 Adventure X variant.

The Austrian-brand has also confirmed that the 390 Enduro R will be available for Indian consumers soon. Globally, the motorcycle joins the 125 Enduro R and 690 Enduro R and it derives power from the familiar 399 cc LC4c liquid-cooled DOHC engine producing a maximum power output of around 46 PS and 39 Nm in India, just as its 390 Adventure counterpart.

The dual-sport offering is underpinned by a steel trellis frame as well and it features 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels. The suspension duties are performed by upside-down front forks and a monoshock at the rear while the braking hardware comprises a 285 mm front disc with an axial caliber and a 240 mm rear disc, supported by a dual-channel ABS system.

Both the front and rear suspension units have a long travel of 230 mm and the motorcycle boasts a high ground clearance of 272 mm. The fuel tank capacity stands at 9 litres and it tips the weighing scale at 159 kg without fuel, making it lighter than the 390 Duke naked. What complements its lightness is the slim overall profile and bare minimum bodywork.

As you might expect, the 2025 KTM 390 Enduro R is packed with features such as switchable ABS system, a 4.2-inch TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, ride modes namely Street and Off-road, and so on.

We expect the prices for the KTM 390 Enduro R to be revealed in the coming weeks while the Supermoto R is expected a while later. Upon arrival, the dual-sport won’t have any direct rivals in India.