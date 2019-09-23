KTM 790 Duke Launching Today – 5 Things To Know

The upcoming KTM 790 Duke takes its styling inspiration from the 1290 Super Duke R and is powered by an LC8 parallel-twin motor

After a lot of speculation, KTM has finally launching the 790 Duke later today. The upcoming sports naked motorcycle from KTM was recently spotted at a dealership in Bangalore as well.

Here are the 5 things that you need to know KTM 790 Duke

1. Launched in India via CKD route

The 790 Duke will arrive in India via the CKD route (completely knocked down). The 790 Duke’s kit will be imported into India and then will be assembled at Bajaj’s Chakan plant in Pune.

2. Powertrain details

The 790 Duke will be powered by a 799cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin, LC8 engine. The engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 103 bhp of peak power and 87 Nm of peak torque.

The newly developed engine forged pistons and two counterbalancers to keep the vibrations away. The motorcycle also gets a two-way quick-shifter for easy shifting. The 790 Duke is also one of the lightest sports naked motorcycles and has a dry weight of just 169 kilograms.

3. Plenty of rider aid on offer

The 790 Duke gets plenty of electronic rider aid for the safety of the rider. The sports naked motorcycle features four rider modes (Sport, Street, Rain, Track), IMU-based 9-level traction control, adjustable wheelie control, cornering ABS and supermoto mode. The rider aid could be controlled via the help of a TFT instrument cluster.

4. Underpinning details

The 790 Duke uses a trellis frame and a one-piece aluminium rear subframe to keep the weight down. The motorcycle relies on a non-adjustable 43mm upside-down WP front suspension and a rear monoshock suspension setup.

The barking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a dual 300 mm front disc brake with radially mounted JJuan calipers and a single 240mm disc brake at the rear. It also gets steel braided lines for a strong bite.

5. Price and rivals

Although we are not sure at this moment but expect the upcoming KTM 790 Duke to be priced at around Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming 790 Duke will rival directly against the Triumph Street Triple RS and the Kawasaki Z900.