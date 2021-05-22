KTM 490 Duke, RC & Adv Launch In 2022; To Likely Use Parallel-Twin Engine

KTM 490 Duke, RC, Adventure, supermoto and enduro motorcycles will more likely be launched next year as revealed in a recent presentation

Pierer Mobility AG, the parent firm of KTM, where Bajaj Auto holds a 48 per cent stake, recently commenced “The Future of Electric Mobility” exhibition at the KTM Motohall in Mattighofen, Austria. In a recent presentation, it released a roadmap of the future KTM vehicles and it includes e-mobility solutions, naked streetfighters, supermotos, adventure bikes and super sports.

KTM will be bringing in its 490 range of motorcycles and they will be introduced sometime next year. The series includes a total of five models and they are 490 Duke, RC 490 and 490 Adventure. A supermoto based on the same platform and an enduro are also in the pipeline but they are not expected to launch in the Indian market.

Currently, KTM sells single cylinder engines up to its 390 range. However, the upcoming 490 series will be powered by a parallel twin-cylinder engine. KTM’s CEO Stefan Pierer confirmed the development of the 490 range of motorcycles quite a while ago. The Duke 490 naked streetfighter could be the first in line ahead of the dual-purpose adv and a fully-faired supersport RC.

They will target customers wanting to upgrade from the 390 series to middleweight motorcycles as they will bridge the gap between the 390 and 790 series. Royal Enfield’s aggressively priced Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 have been well received amongst customers and we can expect the upcoming KTM range to be competitively positioned as well above the 390 range.

The Austrian manufacturer could consider India as one of its primary markets due to its popularity. The 490 cc architecture will more likely be used by Husqvarna Motorcycles as well as it component sharing meant that the production costs could be lowered. Expect the upcoming KTM 490 range to be built on a lightweight trellis frame.

Moreover, it will likely be equipped with WP-sourced suspension, cornering ABS, Traction Control, coloured TFT instrument console, launch control, etc. It is worth noting that Bajaj Auto signed an MoU for Rs. 650 crore with the Maharashtra state government for setting up a new manufacturing plant at Chakan near Pune and is said to produce the future electric motorcycles and scooter along with other models upon operational by 2023.