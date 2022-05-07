KTM 490 Duke, RC & Adv Likely Global Debut Later This Year

KTM 490 series could make its world premiere later this year; India launch likely in 2023

KTM appears to be developing a whole new range of 490 cc motorcycles and it will be based on a new parallel-twin architecture. Judging by a leaked presentation from KTM’s parent company, Pierer Mobility, the new series of performance models will arrive this year globally and we do expect their world premiere to happen later this year.

The KTM 490 series has been in the rumour mill for a very long time and is expected to spawn a Duke, an RC and an Adventure model. The presentation noted that there will be five motorcycles though as an enduro and a supermoto look to be under development. Will they be manufactured in India and shipped elsewhere like the 390 range?

There is no official confirmation available on it yet but the chances of an all-new parallel twin-cylinder platform produced internationally also exist as KTM’s Chinese partner CF Moto could make the bigger motor as it does with the 890 range. If the KTM 490 range gets manufactured in India, the possibilities of it reaching the local market are high.

The KTM 390 Duke, RC and Adv are highly popular in India mainly due to their value for money proposition and a long list of high-end features. However, if the 490 range would be rolled out in China, it might increase the prices if it were to be brought in via CKD or CBU route. But, we are too early to jump to conclusions just yet.

The KTM 490 series will apparently be positioned above the 390 range and it will be more powerful than the 373 cc single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled powertrain found in the 390 Duke, RC and Adventure. The upcoming series could be launched in India as early as next year considering the good reception for the 125-390 cc KTM motorcycles here.

The parallel-twin platform could be utilised by Husqvarna as well and a lightweight trellis frame with agile handling characteristics could be a priority. As for the features, WP-sourced suspension, multiple ride modes, cornering ABS system, traction control, coloured TFT instrument cluster, launch control, etc could be made available.

Images are for representation only