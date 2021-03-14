KTM 390 Duke Transformed Into A Custom Track-Ready Machine

Check out this modified KTM 390 Duke, which sports a minimalist design, a new rear sub-frame, and a few track-focused mods

KTM 390 Duke is perhaps one of the most fun motorcycles one can buy in the Indian market on a relatively moderate budget. The motorcycle is extremely popular among enthusiasts, thanks to the explosive performance on offer and super-sharp handling to match it. A lot of enthusiasts also love to modify their rides, and we’ve seen some beautiful custom-built KTM bikes over the years.

Recently, Rajputana Custom Motorcycles shared a few pictures of its latest project, a track-ready KTM 390 Duke. The motorcycle, affectionately called “Kush”, features some heavy modifications to the design. The headlamp has been replaced by a custom cowl with unique LED lights, and the front fender has been removed. The USD front forks have been painted golden, while the frame has been painted black.

The rear subframe is new, along with the tiny single seat on it, and the muscular fuel tank is custom as well. The bike also gets a new exhaust system, complete with an aftermarket muffler and wraps. The rear fender has been removed as well, and the tail section gets a sharp-looking LED cluster for the taillight. A new engine cowl has also been added to the bike.

The motorcycle sports spoked wheels on both ends, shod with racing slicks. The braking system gets a new master cylinder and adjustable brake lever, both from Brembo, although the disc brakes and callipers seem to be stock units. Also, we see bar-end LED lights on the handlebars, which look cool. We aren’t aware of any changes to the engine, but the stock powerplant isn’t short on power by any means.

KTM 390 Duke is powered by a 373.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which generates a peak power of 43.5 PS and a maximum torque of 37 Nm. All that power is harnessed via a 6-speed sequential gearbox. The bike also comes with a slipper & assist clutch and bi-directional quickshifter.

The modifications on this 390 Duke are quite extensive, and of course, most of these aren’t road legal changes. However, this particular bike seems to be a track-only machine, especially with the tread-less racing slicks.