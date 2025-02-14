KTM 390 Duke Gets Huge Price Drop In India – Now At Rs. 2.95 Lakh

KTM has reduced the price of the 2025 390 Duke by Rs. 18,000 as it now costs Rs. 2.95 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

KTM has revised the pricing of its popular streetfighter, the 390 Duke which is currently in its third generation. Now available at Rs. 2.95 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), this marks a price cut of Rs. 18,000 from its earlier Rs. 3.13 lakh tag, making it more accessible than before. The motorcycle is powered by a 399 cc LC4c single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled engine.

The powertrain delivers 46 PS of maximum power and 39 Nm of peak torque. The KTM 390 Duke features aggressive styling and sharp handling characteristics and the price revision doesn’t include any major changes to the machine. Its braking setup includes supermoto ABS and cornering ABS, enhancing stability and control, particularly in tight turns.

The latest Gen-3 platform brings improvements in handling and dynamics by reducing unsprung mass and improving traction. Multiple rider aids such as selectable ride modes, launch control, and Quickshifter+, enhance the motorcycle’s performance. The combination of lightweight construction courtesy of the new trellis frame and advanced technologies enhance its overall appeal further.

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure vs RE Himalayan 450 – Price, Engine, Features

The KTM 390 Duke is equipped with a dedicated ‘Track Screen’, fancy name for the five-inch TFT cluster, which offers a motorsport-inspired display, providing crucial ride data and it boasts turn-by-turn navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. The traction control system further improves stability, offering Street and Rain riding modes tailored to meet different riding conditions.

With the high-revving engine and class-topping features, the price drop will help appeal to a wider range of consumers. The latest 390 Duke features a metal fuel tank paired with premium surface finishes, taking heavy design cues from the aggressive styling of the 1290 Super Duke R. Its updated frame is now connected to an all-new, curved lightweight swingarm that wraps around the right-offset rear monoshock.

Also Read: New KTM 390 Supermoto R Confirmed To Launch Soon – Key Details

Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable WP Apex USD front forks, offering five-step adjustability for both rebound and compression. Meanwhile, the rear monoshock allows for five levels of rebound adjustment and ten levels of preload customisation.