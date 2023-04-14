KTM 390 Adventure X Launched In India, Rs. 58,000 Cheaper

KTM 390 Adventure X lacks features such as cornering ABS, quickshifter and traction control compared to the regular variant

KTM India has today announced the launch of the entry-level 390 Adventure in the domestic market for a price of Rs. 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is around Rs. 58,000 more affordable than the existing 390 Adv and it will help in appealing to a wider band of customers. However, it lacks some key features despite having several commonalities.

The KTM Adventure X could have the coloured TFT instrument cluster replaced by the LCD unit from 250 Adventure to save costs. What is confirmed is that the front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system have been retained with a switchable function that turns off the rear ABS whenever you want to slide around and have fun off the tarmac.

In addition, a host of electronic aids such as cornering ABS, quickshifter and traction control have been ditched in the variant to significantly bring down the costs. The KTM 390 Adventure X has little to no difference on the design front compared to the existing variant as the LED headlamp, LED turn signals, LED tail lamps and body panels are identical.

It is made available in Orange and Dark Galvano colour schemes and the powertrain remains to be the tried and tested 373.2 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected unit. It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 43.5 hp and 37 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission, assisted by a slipper clutch.

The KTM 390 Adventure X is only Rs. 36,000 more expensive than the 250 Adventure and around Rs. 65,000 costlier than the Royal Enfield Himalayan. The dual-purpose adventure touring segment is waiting to see the arrival of a number of new motorcycles as Hero MotoCorp could launch the Xpulse 400 next year. TVS could utilise the 310 cc platform to bring in an adv of its own.

Honda may join the fray with a CB300 X based adventure tourer while Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has been rigorously tested now ahead of its likely arrival in the second half of this calendar year to squarely compete against 390 Adv with a liquid-cooled motor.