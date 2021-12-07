KTM 390 Adventure Spied With Design Changes – Rally Edition?

Two test motorbikes have been spotted in India, expected to be the upcoming hardcore off-road variants of the KTM 390 Adventure

KTM India seems to be planning a surprise for motorcycle enthusiasts, in the form of a hardcore off-road model. Test mules of the 390 Adventure were recently spotted in our country, sporting a new, Dakar-inspired design. As per speculations, this is the upcoming Rally version of the KTM 390 Adventure.

Test mules with a similar Dakar-style design have been spotted a few times previously on foreign roads as well. The biggest change compared to the regular 390 Adventure is the front fascia; the rally version gets a vertical headlamp setup with a tall, flat visor. The new face exposes more of the front forks, making the bike feel way taller from the front.

Even the instrument cluster has been positioned higher, in a similar fashion to real rally bikes. The handlebar seems to be taller as well, which should make it easier to stand on the footpegs when going off the tarmac. This was one of the biggest criticisms of the 390 Adv – poor ergonomics for off-road riding. One of the test models also gets a new exhaust, while the other seems to have the stock one.

Interestingly, these test bikes do not get a bash plate, but we suspect that the production version will definitely get one. A long, single-piece seat would’ve been great on the bike, but we can’t really complain about the stock split seat setup either. We expect KTM to offer a few accessory options as well on the upcoming 390 Adv rally edition.

The rest of the design seems to be unchanged over the regular 390 Adventure, including the tank extensions, tail section, taillight, and even the alloy wheels. It will likely get the exact same equipment as the bike it’s based on, including USD front forks, preload-adjustable monoshock rear, and single disc brakes on both wheels (with dual-channel ABS).

The powertrain will likely remain unchanged too. KTM 390 Adventure is powered by a 373.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which develops a peak power of 43.5 PS and a maximum torque of 37 Nm. This motor comes mated to a 6-speed transmission, with a PASC slipper clutch on offer.