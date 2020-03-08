KTM 390 Adventure Ownership Review – The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

The KTM 390 ADV gets the same 373 cc single cylinder motor as its road-going counterpart, the 390 Duke, but comes with better off-roading capabilities

The KTM 390 Adventure is the first adventurer offering from KTM in India, and the bike has received a pretty positive response since its launch about a month and a half ago. The bike is offered at a price of Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom), but still joins the Hero XPulse 200, Royal Enfield Himalayan in the list of the most affordable ADV bikes in the country.

In another perspective, the bike costs over Rs 3 lakh (on-road), and you can get a Royal Enfield Himalayan at a much lower price, so why go for the KTM 390 Adventure? Take a look at this video, where Mr Abhinav Bhatt talks about his own KTM 390 Adventure highlighting the good, bad and ugly things of this adventure bike.

Powering the 390 Adventure is a BS6-compliant 373 cc single cylinder liquid-cooled motor that puts out 43 hp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and has a peak torque rating of 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox, along with a bi-directional quick-shifter as a standard fitment; which Mr Bhatt feels is just a gimmick.

This is the same engine which the KTM 390 Duke and the RC 390 come equipped with. Also, the 390 Adventure, gets the same split-trellis frame as the 390 Duke. It gets a WP suspension up front, but with longer travel than the naked street fighter. The seat height is set at 855 mm, which is higher than the much expensive Honda Africa Twin, Tiger 800 XR as well as the BMW R 1250 GS.

In terms of features on offer, the bike gets twin-LED headlamps, a fully digital instrument console, Metzeler Tourance tyres, lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS, off-road ABS, KTM MyRide smartphone connectivity and optional turn-by-turn navigation.

While the KTM line-up is immensely popular among the Indian youth for its design and capabilities, Bajaj also recently introduced the Husqvarna brand in India with the launch of the quarter-litre Svartpilen and the Vitipilen. The bikes have been priced at Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom), and are retailed through the existing KTM dealerships itself.