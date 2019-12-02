KTM 390 Adventure India Debut On December 6

KTM 390 Adventure is expected to undercut BMW G310GS in pricing and it could cost around Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom)

KTM officially unveiled the long-awaited 390 Adventure at the 2019 EICMA show in Milan, Italy. The smallest adventure motorcycles within the brand’s portfolio will be greeting India sooner rather than later as it has reportedly been slated for a launch on December 6 at the India Bike Week in Vagator, Goa.

The 390 Adventure will be accompanied by Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 as Husqvarna is making its domestic debut as well. Having been spotted testing several times on Indian roads, the 390 Adventure has indeed been a long time coming and it takes plenty of design influence from its bigger sibling, the 790 Adventure.

The dual-purpose adventure motorcycle has several commonalities with the 390 Duke as it is powered by the same 373.2 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected DOHC powertrain. It is expected to come with BSVI compliance right from the word go and is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 43 horsepower at 9,500 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm as in the 390 Duke naked streetfighter.

The engine is paired with a six-speed transmission and has optimised gear ratios for off-roading purposes. The KTM 390 Adventure is shod on 100/90-19 front and 130/80-17 rear tyres. It has an ample ground clearance of 200 mm while the seat height stands at 855 mm and the fuel tank capacity at 14.5 litres.

The braking duties are performed by a 320 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc brakes with switchable Bosch 9M+ dual-channel ABS system. The front suspension can travel up to 170 mm and the rear at 177 mm for the betterment of non-tarmac situations.

We can expect the 390 Adv to be priced just under Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom) – about Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000 more expensive than the 390 Duke. The Austrian manufacturer will be looking to price the 390 Adv well under its main rival the BMW G310 GS that costs nearly Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).