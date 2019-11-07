KTM 390 Adventure Explained In Video From EICMA Floor

KTM 390 Adventure will be launched at India Bike Week in Goa in early December and is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 3 lakh

After years of having us waited, KTM finally pulled the covers off the 390 Adventure at the 2019 EICMA show in Milan, Italy and is accompanied by its smaller sibling, the 250 Adventure. Our video of the 390 Adventure straight from the EICMA floor will show you all the information you need to know about the promising dual-purpose adventure tourer, so make sure to check it out.

The 390 Adventure was spied numerous times in India and most of the details revealed were there on the production model gladly. In a nutshell, it is a go-anywhere variant of the Duke 390 and KTM says it will give the experience and performance of the 450 Rally machine. As for the powertrain, it comes equipped with the same 373.2 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC fuel-injected engine.

It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 44 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque delivered at 7,000 rpm. It is mated to a six-speed transmission and was expected to have optimised gear ratios for better low- and mid-end grunt but KTM has not made any sprocket changes for quicker acceleration. KTM will be offering switchable ABS system with the 390 Adv.

It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels with weird black alloys as opposed to wired spokes found traditionally. It is suspended on 43 mm USD front forks adjustable for compression and rebound while the rear monoshock can be adjusted for pre-load and rebound. The front and rear suspension travel stands at 170 mm and 177 mm respectively.

The steering head angle and trail are also different compared to the Duke 390 at 63.5 degrees and 98 mm respectively. It also has longer wheelbase at 1,430 mm and the ground clearance stands at 200 mm and the seat height at 855 mm. It tips the weighing scale at 158 kilograms dry and the fuel tank capacity is at 14.5 litres.

KTM will introduce the 390 Adventure in India at the India Bike Week in early December with possible price tag of around Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom) – undercutting its main rivals BMW G310GS and Kawasaki Versys X 300.