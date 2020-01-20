KTM 390 Adventure (BMW G310GS Rival) Launched At Rs 2.99 Lakhs

KTM has launched its first-ever BS6 compliant bike in the Indian market with the introduction of 390 Adventure

KTM has finally launched the 390 Adventure at an introductory price of Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex. showroom, Delhi) in the Indian market today. The bookings for the motorcycle have already begun while it rivals the likes of BMW G 310 GS and Kawasaki Versys X 300. Just so you know, KTM 390 Adventure undercuts it’s both the aforementioned rivals in terms of pricing by approx. Rs 50,000.

The Adventure 390 had its premiere at 2019 EICMA and since then KTM had been sharing info bytes with bike aficionados across the country in a step-wise manner. The company had already revealed almost every detail regarding the India-spec 390 Adventure at the India Bike Week in December 2019 in Goa except the price, which has been announced today. KTM 390 Adventure is the first BS 6 model in the company’s portfolio and more bikes with BS 6 engine will be launched before April 1, 2020.

Being based on the KTM Duke 390 street fighter, it is on tourer meant for off-roading while the styling cues have been derived from the bigger 790 Adventure. It gets Bluetooth connectivity along with the Navigation feature. As for the dimensions, the bike comes with a wheelbase of 1430mm while ground clearance and dry weight stand at 200mm and 162kgs, respectively. The fuel tank capacity is pegged at 14.5L.

If the global model and Indian model of KTM Adventure 390 are compared, they are almost identical save for a couple of subtle cosmetic updates. The motorcycle rides at Metzeler Tourance tyres with front and rear wheel size of 100/90-19 and 130/80-17, respectively. As for the suspension setup, it boasts of 43mm non-adjustable USD forks at front, unlike the global model. The rear suspension is pre-load monoshock as standard.

Other salient features of the motorcycle include traction control with switch and multi-directional quick shifter. The Adventure 390 is nearly Rs 51,000 more expensive than the naked 390. It gets power from the same 373.2cc single-cylinder motor, albeit in a BS 6 avatar.

This engine also does duties to the 390 Duke, while belting out a top power of 44bhp at 9000rpm and peak torque of 37Nm at 7000rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with PASC slipper clutch as standard.