KTM 250 Adventure Spied During Testing, Launch Expected Soon

With the launch of the 250 Adventure, KTM will finally have a relatively affordable dual-sport motorcycle in its lineup

Just as KTM’s quarter-litre Duke received a minor styling update, new spy pictures of its quarter-litre ADV have emerged on the internet. Currently, the KTM 390 Adventure is the only ADV in the Austrian manufacturer’s Indian lineup, and with a price tag of Rs. 3.04 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), it has been criticised for lacking affordability by media and buyers alike.

With the KTM 250 Adventure, buyers will finally have a more affordable option from the Austrian manufacturer. The engine of this motorcycle will be the same unit that also powers the 250 Duke. This 248.8cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder powerplant can generate a maximum power of 30 PS and a peak torque of 24 Nm.

Just like the 390 Adventure, the 250 Adventure will have a 6-speed sequential gearbox, slipper clutch, and a bi-directional quickshifter. The list of premium equipment doesn’t end there! A fully-digital TFT display will also be on offer, just like on KTM’s 390 motorcycles, along with dual-channel ABS (with three levels of adjustability).

The test motorcycle was wearing minimal camouflage, so most of the design is visible here. The body of the 250 Adventure seems identical to its bigger 390 sibling, with the same wheels, suspension components, and other cycle parts. We expect the only difference in terms of styling to be the headlamp. While the 390 Adventure comes with a LED headlamp cluster, the 250 Adventure will sport a halogen light setup, as seen in previous spy images.

While the official prices will only be available once the motorcycle is launched, we speculate that the KTM 250 Adventure will undercut the 390 by almost Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 35,000. We would have guessed a larger price difference if the 250 missed out on some equipment, but from these pictures, that doesn’t seem like the case.

We expect the 250 Adventure to launch in the coming months, without much fanfare or teasing. Reports suggest that KTM had initially planned to launch the bike in India much earlier, but due to the market slowdown resulting from the pandemic, it was delayed. Interestingly, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 was also spied a few days earlier, testing on the streets of India. The Husky will also be powered by the same 250cc engine as this one.