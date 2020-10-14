KTM 250 Adventure Leaked At Dealer Event; India Launch Soon?

KTM 250 Adventure will likely be priced around Rs. 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom) upon arrival in India; will slot below the 390 Adv

The KTM 250 Adventure has been spotted testing a number of times on public roads across India. The go-anywhere dual purpose adventure tourer is expected to make a strong impact and it could be competitively priced locally. India is one of the highly anticipated markets for the 250 Adventure undoubtedly.

It will more likely go on sale towards the end of this year. It must be noted that it is based on the Duke 250 that is priced around Rs. 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom) locally. Thus, the adventure motorcycle could command a premium of around Rs. 35,000-40,000 as a price tag of Rs. 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom) will make it a compelling proposition for the adventure seekers.

The 250 Adv has now been leaked in a dealer event showcasing the design details we have already known and it could offered in two colour options initially. It is powered by the 248.8 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine kicking out 29.5 horsepower and 24 Nm. It is connected to a six-speed transmission with PASC clutch and chain final drive.

The front suspension unit comprises of a WP Apex 43 mm USD forks and a monoshock rear sourced from WP. The fuel tank capacity stands at 14.5 litres and the seat height is at 855 mm while the ground clearance of 200 mm should help in tackling off-road bits with ease. As for the brakes, a dual-channel ABS system sourced from Bosch with cornering ABS and off-road modes with traction control will likely be available.

KTM will also offer four-piston radially mounted caliper with 320 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc with two-piston caliper on 19-inch and 17-inch wheels respectively. Other feature highlights include full colour TFT LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable windshield, rubber inserts for foot pegs, etc.

The 250 Adventure will directly rival the Royal Enfield Himalayan and it could harbinger a host of quarter litre Advs from other brands in the near future. But, it will be more expensive with the addition of rider assistive technologies, TFT instrumentation, LED lighting all around and a punchier engine with assist and slipper clutch.