KTM 250 Adventure Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.48 Lakh

KTM 250 Adventure is powered by a 248.8 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled Fi engine developing 30 horsepower and 24 Nm; gets a dedicated off-road mode

KTM India has expanded its adventure touring portfolio with the launch of the 250 Adventure in the domestic market today. Slotted below the 390 Adventure, the motorcycle has been spotted at dealerships a multiple times over the last few days and now its official price has come out. Carrying a sticker tag of Rs. 2.48 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), it is based on the highly popular Duke 250.

The KTM Duke 250 is the newest addition pertaining to the increased affinity customers have towards the dual purpose adventure touring segment. It competes against Royal Enfield Himalayan, priced close to Rs. 1.96 lakh for the most expensive colour and BMW G310 GS that costs around Rs. 2.85 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

As for the design, the KTM 250 Adventure is identical to the bigger 390 Adventure and is built on the lightweight steel trellis chassis. Unsurprisingly, the quarter liter adv uses the 248.8 cc single-cylinder four-value liquid-cooled DOHC engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 30 horsepower and 24 Nm of peak torque.



The powertrain also features EFI (Electronic Fuel Injection) technology and is connected to a six-speed transmission. Moreover, assist and slipper clutch is part of the standard package. The KTM 250 Adventure is suspended on WP Apex upside down 41 mm front forks with 170 mm travel and adjustable rear monoshock suspension with 177 mm travel for better off-roading capabilities.

It comes equipped with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels with tubeless tyres and for the anchorage, a 320 mm front disc with four-piston radially mounted caliper sourced from Bybre and a 230 mm rear disc brake are utilised. The dual-channel ABS system is sourced from Bosch and an off-road mode is also available. It can be engaged through a button on the dashboard.



The Austrian manufacturer is offering a range of accessories with the 250 Adventure including GPS brackets, crash bungs, headlamp protection, handlebar pads, radiator grille, etc. The fuel tank capacity stands at 14.5 litres – bigger than the Duke 250 by 1.1 litres. It boasts of tall set aluminium handlebar and footpegs positioned for tarmac as well as off-road riding. Devoid of quick shifter, Bluetooth connectivity and TFT screen, it is fitted with an LCD display.

The ground clearance stands at 200 mm and the seat height is at 855 mm. It tips the weighing scale at 156 kilograms and has adjustable windscreen. Riding on MRF MoGrip Meteor off-road tyres, it can had in orange and black colour schemes.