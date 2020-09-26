KTM 250 Adventure India Launch Next Month

KTM 250 Adventure will share the 248.8 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with the Duke 250 and is expected to be priced around Rs. 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom)

KTM’s Husqvarna brand made a surprise debut late last year in India with the duo of quarter-liter Svartpilen and Vitpilen motorcycles. The 250 cc range within Bajaj’s fold has seen an expansion in recent times as the Duke 250 based Dominar 250 was launched in March 2020 and it has been well-received among customers. It looks like it is now KTM’s turn to utilise the 250 cc engine platform.

The adventure motorcycle based on the KTM Duke 250 has already been spotted testing a number of times on public roads and as per dealers, its launch will happen in October 2020. Interestingly, the internet speculations also indicate that Royal Enfield’s Thunderbird replacing Meteor 350 cruiser will also debut next month, as two big launches are in the horizon seemingly.

The KTM 250 Adventure could anticipate good response from the customers as the buying sentiments will be positive during the festive season generally. The Austrian manufacturer is expected to offer a range of optional accessories with the 250 Adventure to suit the needs of the enthusiasts and it will sit at the bottom of the range in the brand’s adv stable.

Since the adventure motorcycling community is vastly developing, the 250 Adventure could act as a more accessible alternative to the 390 Adventure. It will likely be positioned slightly above the Himalayan in terms of pricing as the Duke 250 itself costs more than Rs. 2.06 lakh (ex-showroom). We do reckon it to be priced around Rs. 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

As for the powertrain, the 248.8 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine will exist producing 30 bp and 24 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission. The gear ratios could be altered to meet the requirements of the off-roading aficionados and obviously it will have long travel front suspension and adjustable rear monoshock.

The same lightweight trellis frame and brake system will be retained and riding aids like traction control and ride-by-wire will likely be part of the package. LED headlamp as recently introduced in the Duke 250 and a TFT instrument cluster can also be expected to be available in the KTM 250 Adventure.