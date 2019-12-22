KTM 125 Duke, RC 125 Sales Up By 360% In November 2019

The entry-level KTM 125 twins – 125 Duke and RC 125 have recorded a YoY growth in sales by 360% last month in India

Bajaj Auto managed to sell just 457 units of the KTM 125 Duke in November last year. However, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer launched the KTM RC 125 in India in June this year, which, along with the 125 Duke recorded a total sale of 2,135 units last month, which is 1,678 units more than the brand sold in the same month last year.

This has resulted in a YoY growth in sales by 360% for both the bikes. The 125 twins are powered by a 124.7 cc liquid cooled, single-cylinder engine which sits on the same trellis frame as their 200 cc siblings.

The motor produces a maximum power of 14.5 PS at 9,250 rpm, and a peak torque of 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The engine can be had with a 6-speed gearbox. Braking comes from a 300 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear, along with a single-channel ABS. The bikes get inverted forks and a monoshock suspension.

The current motor on offer is BS4 compliant, but KTM plans to launch the BS6-compliant version of the KTM 125 Duke in January next year. Expect a price hike of Rs 8,000 – 10,000 when the bike is updated to comply with the latest emission norms.

The KTM 125 Duke has a starting price of Rs 1,32,500 (ex-showroom), and competes against the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Yamaha R15 S at this price point. On the other hand, the KTM RC 125 is priced at Rs 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom), and puts up against the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 and Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 in the Indian market.

Apart from the 125 twins, KTM offers RC 200, RC 390, 200 Duke, 250 Duke, 390 Duke and 790 Duke in the Indian market. The Austrian manufacturer is also set to bring the KTM 390 Adventure off-roader to India soon, which will be launched next month.