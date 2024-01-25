Kinetic E-Luna Unveiled With 110 Km Range, Pre-Bookings Open

Kinetic E-Luna has a claimed range of 110 km and it uses a 2 kWh battery pack; priced between Rs. 71,990 and Rs. 74,990 (ex-showroom)

In 1972, Kinetic Engineering made its mark with the introduction of the Kinetic Luna moped. Specifically crafted for urban commuting, the Luna stood out as a lightweight, step-through moped. It boasted a compact engine, and automatic transmission, and incorporated pedals for assisted pedalling, catering to the practical needs of city dwellers.

The Kinetic Luna notably included an auto choke system, simplifying the vehicle’s startup process. Additionally, it featured a variomatic transmission, a pioneering advancement that removed the necessity for manual gear shifting. The Kinetic Luna swiftly gained widespread popularity, attributed to its exceptional fuel efficiency, affordability, and user-friendly design, establishing itself as a favoured choice among consumers.

The nameplate is now back but with an electric heart. Kinetic has officially commenced the pre-bookings for the E-Luna in India and it has also been listed on websites like Amazon for sale. It carries a starting price of Rs. 71,990 and goes up to Rs. 74,990 (ex-showroom). Just like the original model, the Kinetic E-Luna gets a bare basic design and focuses on utility factors.

For added storage, the rear seat can be removed and thus enhancing its practicality further. The electric moped has a seat height of 760 mm and tips the weighing scale at just 96 kg. It will cater to a wide range of riders including beginners and first-time seekers. It comes with a digital display, a side stand cut-off function for added safety and a USB charging facility.

Kinetic currently lists the E-Luna in two paint schemes namely Mulberry Red and Ocean blue. It is equipped with a motor mounted on the hub and has a peak torque output of 22 Nm. It utilises a 2 kWh battery pack, which can be replenished back to 100 per cent in four hours. The claimed riding range stands at up to 110 km on a single charge.

The Kinetic E-Luna has a top speed of up to 52 kmph and it sits on a tubular frame. The suspension duties are handled by simple telescopic forks at the front and twin-sided shock absorbers at the rear. The braking is done by drum brake at the front and rear and the e-moped rides on 16-inch spoked wheels wrapped up in TVS Eurogrip tyres.