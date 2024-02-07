Kinetic E-Luna Launched In India Officially At Rs. 69,990

Kinetic E-Luna comes with a claimed riding range of 110 km on a single charge; capable of carrying loads of up to 150 kilograms

Kinetic Green has brought back the Luna nameplate as an affordable electric two-wheeler in India. Following its availability in e-commerce platforms, the official introductory price has been revealed today. Costing Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Kinetic E-Luna comes with a utilitarian based bare minimum design language while lacking the pedals found in the ICE Luna.

According to the brand, the E-Luna is capable of carrying loads of up to 150 kilograms and the rear seat can be removed to access more space for utilities. It tips the weighing scale at 96 kilograms and has a low seat height of 760 mm, which should be ideal for everyday use and manoeuvre through the confines of cities and traffic conditions.

As for the performance, the Kinetic E-Luna is equipped with a 2 kWh battery pack, which is claimed capable of a riding range of 110 km on a single charge. It takes four hours to replenish from zero to 100 per cent through a portable charger. The suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

It sits on a tubular chassis and boasts an electric motor mounted on the hub with peak rating of 2.2 kW and 22 Nm. The Kinetic E-Luna runs on 16-inch spoked wheels at the front and rear wrapped in TVS Eurogrip rubber. It has a top speed of 50 kmph and in the near future two new battery packs will be added to the lineup with a claimed range of up to 150 km.

The bookings of the Kinetic E-Luna have commenced for an initial token of Rs. 500 and the customer deliveries will be conducted soon. The E-Luna has already started reaching dealerships and it can be bought through Amazon and Flipkart as well. It has been made in five colour schemes: black, green, yellow, red and blue.

The equipment list of the Kinetic E-Luna comprises side stand cut-off, three ride modes, digital instrument console, a USB charging port, contrast finish to the outer tubes, tubular grab rail, split seats, etc.