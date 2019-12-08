Kia’s Sub-4m SUV (Venue Rival) India Launch Confirmed For 2020

Kia is expected to reveal the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue rival at the upcoming Auto Expo next year

Apart from the Carnival MPV, Kia Motors is also planning to launch a sub-4m SUV in India next year, codenamed QYI. The manufacturer confirmed that it is already testing the SUV internally in the country, and will likely debut it at the 2020 Auto Expo, which is set to take place at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida in February next year.

The QYI, which will directly put up against its cousin, the Hyundai Venue, will also likely share its platform, features and powertrains with the latter. However, expect the Kia SUV to have a different design to make it look unique.

The Kia QYI could also borrow a few features from its bigger sibling, the Seltos. The sub-compact SUV will likely be offered with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, an electric sunroof, UVO connected car technology with an eSIM, a built-in air purifier etc. However, there is no confirmation regarding the features of the upcoming car from the manufacturer as of yet.

Since the QYI is expected to share its powertrains with the Hyundai Venue, it will likely get a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 83 hp of max power and 115 Nm of max torque; a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol that churns out 118 hp power and 175 Nm torque, and will likely get an optional 7-speed DCT. However, both the units will be made BS6 compliant before launch.

However, the QYI will borrow its diesel powertrain from the Kia Seltos, albeit in a detuned state. Seltos’ BS6-compliant 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine produces 113 hp of peak power and 250 Nm peak torque, and will also power a few Hyundai cars including the next-gen i20, Venue, upcoming Creta and Verna facelift, once the BS6 emission norms come into action next year.

Expect the QYI to be priced between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) when launched next year. It will compete against the likes of Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and of course, the Hyundai Venue.