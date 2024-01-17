Kia’s Next Big Launch In India Is The Next-Gen Carnival

The soon-to-launch fourth-gen Kia Carnival is set to redefine premium-ness with a modern design, advanced features, and powerful performance

Excitement is building as Kia gears up to launch the fourth-generation Carnival in India in the coming months. The latest generation of this luxury MPV is late to arrive in our market, as it has already received a facelift in the International markets following a mid-cycle refresh. That said, the anticipation for it is high, and launch is expected in the coming months.

Spy shots of the new-gen Carnival on Indian roads offer tantalising glimpses – a bolder, SUV-inspired silhouette with upright lines, sleek vertically stacked headlamps, and L-shaped LED DRLs that scream sophistication. The revamped bumpers, new alloy wheels, and revised rear with inverted L-shaped taillights hint at a modern, dynamic evolution.

Inside, the Carnival promises a premium haven. We expect a redesigned dashboard dominated by a dual-screen setup – a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and infotainment system. The pre-facelift’s luxurious touches, like the fully digital instrument console, dual-tone theme, three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, and retractable calf rests in the second row, are likely to be retained and further refined.

The Carnival’s legacy rests on its spaciousness and versatility, and the new iteration doesn’t disappoint. While international markets enjoy configurations ranging from 7 to 11 seats, the Indian offering remains under wraps. One thing’s for sure – be it a family outing or a corporate retreat, the Carnival will have a comfortable seat for everyone.

Under the hood, we’ll likely continue to get the 2.2-litre diesel engine, churning out 200 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, promising effortless power and smooth cruising. An eight-speed automatic gearbox is likely to handle the grunt with aplomb. However, there are whispers of other engine options, including a petrol hybrid. Will India receive one or the other, or perhaps both? Only time will tell.



The Carnival’s return, particularly with the facelift’s modern flair, signifies Kia’s ambition to dominate the premium MPV segment. Its spaciousness, luxury, and performance, combined with fresh design elements and potentially diverse engine options make it a force to be reckoned with. While the launch date remains unconfirmed, it will likely go on sale in the first half of this year.