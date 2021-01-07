Kia’s New Logo Revealed With A Massive Fireworks Display

The manufacturer also set a world record for “Most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launching fireworks simultaneously” during said show

Kia Motors has unveiled its new logo, which will soon be seen on the brand’s production vehicles all over the world. The new logo has been designed to look like a handwritten signature, and is meant to convey Kia’s commitment to bringing moments of inspiration and confidence. It is accompanied by a new slogan as well – “Movement that inspires”.

Kia celebrated the event with a massive fireworks show in Incheon, South Korea, in which 303 pyrodrones were employed. The drones were synchronised to reveal the logo and slogan mid-air, which can be seen in the video below. The scale of this event was quite massive, and Kia was able to bag the record for “most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launching fireworks simultaneously” by Guinness Book of World Records.

The new logo and slogan are a part of Kia’s new global strategy, named ‘Plan S’. The company has stated that it will reveal more details about this plan on 15th January 2021, along with more info about the brand’s product portfolio and upcoming car launches.

Ho Sung Song, President and CEO, Kia Motors Corporation, had this to say on the occasion: “Kia’s new logo represents the company’s commitment to becoming an icon for change and innovation. The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes. Our new logo represents our desire to inspire customers as their mobility needs to evolve, and for our employees to rise to the challenges we face in a fast-changing industry.”

Kia entered the Indian market back in August 2019, with the Seltos as its maiden offering. The SUV quickly climbed the sales charts, and in 2020, Kia followed that with the launch of the Carnival, and later with Sonet. Kia’s popularity among buyers is quite strong, and the company manage to break into operating profits in just its first year in India.

Kia has confirmed that it will only focus on SUVs and MPVs in India, with no hatchbacks or sedans planned for launch here. The next product from the South Korean carmaker for our market will be a mid-size MPV, which will rival the likes of Maruti Ertiga and Mahindra Marazzo