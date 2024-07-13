Kia’s First Ever Pickup Truck ‘Tasman’ (Hilux Rival) Spotted Again

Kia Tasman pickup truck will go on sale next year in the global markets and it will compete with the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger

In April 2024, Kia showcased its first-ever pickup truck, the Tasman, wrapped in an Australia-inspired camouflage. This design honoured the rugged landscapes and adventurous spirit of Tasmania, the island at Australia’s southern tip, which also inspired the truck’s name. Scheduled to debut in 2025, the Kia Tasman will have a phased global launch.

Initially, it will target markets such as Korea, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The Kia Tasman will lock horns with the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max upon its debuts in foreign markets including select Asian countries. Like its competitors, it is expected to spawn an electric variant in the distant future.

The internal combustion engine variant might be equipped with either a 2.2L diesel or a larger 3.0L turbo diesel mill that can currently be found in Kia’s portfolio. A set of spy images of the Tasman prototype wearing heavy camouflage has appeared on the internet and it was undergoing testing in sweltering, Spain. Thus, it could be considered for Europe too.

The South Korean auto major could also introduce a performance-spec variant of the Tasman to compete firmly with the Ford Ranger Raptor. It could feature a 3.5L twin turbo V6 petrol or a 3.0L V6 turbo diesel but no official confirmation has been made yet.

The latest spy images show the presence of an upright front end with an aggressive-looking headlamp assembly, bold bumpers at the front and rear, squared-off wheel arches, dual-tone T-shaped alloy wheels, and a dual-cab configuration. You could also see functional roof rails and tall pillars. The truck bed appears to have a good room as well.

The rear will get prominent LED tail lamps. Kia is currently working on a range of new models for the global markets as new IC-engined and electrified models are coming. As for India, Kia will introduce the fourth generation Carnival premium MPV and the seven-seater EV9 electric SUV next. They will be followed by a brand new compact SUV positioned below the Seltos while an electric RV is also under development.