Kia Working On More Affordable EVs (1 SUV & 1 Sedan) Below EV6

Kia currently has the EV6 electric crossover and EV9 flagship electric SUV on sale in the global markets. The EV9 is slated to arrive this year in India while the EV6 has already been well received by customers locally. The seven-seater boasts a claimed driving range of 541 km on a single charge in the WLTP cycle and is packed with features and technologies inside the cabin.

The South Korean auto major is utilising the E-GMP modular skateboard architecture, shared with Hyundai, to full effect as a host of new models across different price ranges are coming to strengthen the company’s zero-emission portfolio. Although, admittedly, the demand for EVs is slowing down in the international markets, some manufacturers do not want to let the foot off the gas in the segments where the demand still persists.

Kia has now shifted its focus towards bringing in more volume-based and affordable electric vehicles based on the EV3 and EV4 concepts that were unveiled last year. The Kia EV3 will reportedly be the first one to arrive in late 2024 while the EV4 will be introduced in 2026. The former could carry a starting price of around USD 35,000 (Rs. 29 lakh approximately).

The development of the Kia EV3 and EV4 could not have come at a better time considering that the global automotive space is brimmed with high-end EVs. Kia could target a different set of customers with its upcoming electric duo and more volumes meant that they could be global offerings instead of getting restricted to developed markets.

Right off the bat, the Kia EV3 concept shows that it is a compact iteration of the EV9 while the EV4 is a sedan, which could have a lot in common with the Hyundai Ioniq 6. In the United States market, the EV3 could be pitched against Chevy Equinox EV while the EV4 could be slotted below the best-selling Tesla Model 3.

Since the EV3 and EV4 are less expensive than the EV6, it will be interesting to see if they will make their way to India.