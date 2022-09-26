Kia To Likely Launch 2 New Cars Next Year In India – Details

The Kia Seltos facelift and the new-gen Kia Carnival will offer new exterior styling, an updated cabin and better safety features

Kia Motors made its Indian debut with the launch of the Kia Seltos and ever since then it is performing commendably with its feature-rich and VFM offerings. The Korean carmaker is expected to launch the new-gen Kia Carnival and the Kia Seltos facelift in the country next year.

The Kia Seltos facelift will take on other midsize SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the new Grand Vitara. The SUV is expected to make its Indian debut in early 2023 and will be offered with better features, revised exterior styling, and advanced safety features. Some of the notable changes include a new digital instrument cluster, a new touchscreen infotainment system, new LED lights, redesigned bumpers and new alloy wheels.

The powertrain options, however, are likely to remain similar to the present iterations and the Kia Seltos facelift will continue to be offered with 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L turbo diesel, and 1.4L turbocharged petrol engine. All these engines are offered with manual as well as automatic gearbox options.

It’s been a while since the new-gen Kia Carnival made its global debut but the brand is yet to bring this new iteration of the premium MPV to the Indian market. If reports are to be believed, the new-gen Carnival will be showcased at the upcoming 2023 Auto Expo ahead of the launch in the country. This new iteration gets not only gets updated looks, but it also offers larger dimensions and a luxurious cabin.

Just like the Seltos facelift, the new-gen Carnival is also likely to be offered with better safety features and tech. These include features like blind spot assist, lane keeping assist, surround view monitor, forward collision avoidance assist, and high beam assist.

While multiple engine options are on offer in the global markets, the Indian-spec version is expected to be offered with the same 2.2L diesel engine that delivers 200 bhp and 440 Nm of maximum torque. More details are yet to be known.