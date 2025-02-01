Kia To Launch Three EVs In India In 2025-26 – Key Details

Hyundai’s sister brand Kia likely to expand its EV portfolio in India from two to four models by the end of next year

Kia plans to launch several new cars in India in the near future, and like its sister brand Hyundai, it will introduce locally manufactured EVs. Media reports suggest the company could roll out three new EVs in our market by next year.

1. New Kia EV6

Kia showcased the new EV6 at Auto Expo 2025 earlier this month and plans to launch it as a CBU import in March. The facelifted model comes with new headlamps featuring a ‘Star Map’ signature lighting, new 19- to 21-inch wheels, a new steering wheel with Hands-on Detection, the new ccNC software, and wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto compatibility.

The most significant improvement in the new EV is bigger NMC battery packs – 63 kWh and 84 kWh. Kia will likely offer the refreshed EV6 in our market in 168 kW (225 hp)/350 Nm RWD and 239 kW (320 hp)/605 Nm AWD variants with the 84 kWh battery pack as standard. We expect the company to price it around INR 65 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Kia Carens EV

The Kia Carens EV will be the first locally manufactured electric MPV in our market. Kia is working on a mid-cycle refresh for the Carens and it will launch the Carens EV directly in the new avatar. While the electric variant will have differences like a covered radiator grille area, active air flaps, and more aerodynamic wheels, it should also feature Kia EV5-inspired headlamps.

Kia may launch the Carens EV in a 99 kW (133 hp) FWD variant powered by a 42 kWh NMC battery pack and a 126 kW (169 hp) FWD variant powered by a 51.4 kWh NMC battery pack, possibly in the third quarter of the year.

3. Kia Syros EV

Set to be launched in early 2026, the Kia Syros EV will be the brand’s most affordable EV in our market and compete with the Tata Nexon.ev. It should have minimal design changes and come with similar features, including Level 2 ADAS functions, Trinity Panoramic Display, a panoramic sunroof, and a reclining and ventilated rear seat. We expect it to deliver a range of up to around 450 km.