Kia To Launch Seltos In Australia On Oct 25 At Rs. 12.6 Lakh (AUD 25.9K)

Kia has confirmed that the Seltos will now be launched in Australia, after receiving a positive response from South Korea and India

The Korean carmaker has confirmed that the Seltos SUV will hit the Australian showrooms starting October 25. The mid-size SUV has garnered a lot of interest in the Korean and the Indian markets, and Australia will be the third major market where the car will be introduced.

The Seltos will be available in four trims, namely S, Sport, Sport+ and GT Line. The S and Sport models will be offered with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated MPI Atkinson engine that produces 147 HP of max power and 180 Nm of max torque.

On the other hand, the Sport+ and GT Line variants will feature an all-wheel-drive system and will come with a 1.6-litre turbocharged T-GDI engine, paired with a seven-speed DCT. The power output for these models is rated at 174 HP/265 Nm.

The top-end GT Line variant packs a wireless phone charger, sunroof, eight-speaker Bose music system, seven-inch MID along with head-up display, heated and cooled faux leather seats, LED lights and a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

For a mere AUD 1,000 over the standard launch price, the Korean carmaker will be offering a safety pack for the S and Sport models, which includes autonomous emergency braking, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Driver Attention Alert, electronic parking brake, electric folding ORVMs, auto up and down driver’s window, and 15-inch rear disc brakes.

The SUV gets only one standard colour in the form of Starbright Yellow. The premium colours include Neptune Blue, Gravity Grey, Mars Orange, Snow White Pearl, Steel Grey, and Cherry Black, which cost AUD 520 extra over the standard price.

Kia feels they are late to the party, but they also believe that the Seltos is capable enough to be the segment leader. The prices of the Kia Seltos in Australia start at AUD 25,990 (Rs 12,63,897) for the base S model, and goes up to AUD 41,990 (Rs 20,41,901) for the top-end GT Line variant. The car will rival the Mitsubishi ASX, Nissan Qashqai and MG ZS in Australia.