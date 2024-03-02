Kia To Launch 2 New Premium Cars This Year (1 MPV & 1 SUV)

After launching the facelifts of the Sonet and Seltos, Kia India is gearing up to launch its premium MPV, the Carnival and the Kia EV9 flagship 7-seater e-SUV

Kia India is planning to bring in two new models this calendar year as the EV9 flagship electric SUV and the new-gen Carnival premium MPV are waiting in the pipeline:

1. Kia EV9

The Kia EV9 is undoubtedly the Korean manufacturer’s flagship electric SUV and is available with a 7-seater layout. It has been spotted testing here in India several times even without a camouflage which implies that it will be launched soon, and the expected date is said to be in June 2024. Considering the features and specifications, we believe it will carry a hefty price tag and will be available in the range of Rs 80 lakh or above.

Globally it is available with a 99.8kWh battery pack and comes with two options : a rear-wheel-drive version which will have a single motor at the rear that puts out 203 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque and has a claimed range of 562 kms. The dual motor all-wheel-drive version puts out 383 PS of power and 700 Nm of torque and has a claimed range of 504 kms.

Its feature-list includes two 12.3-inch touchscreens integrated with a 5.3-inch display, 708-watt 14-speaker Meridian sound system, vehicle to load functionality, 9 airbags, 360-degree camera, hill-start assist, and a complete Level-2 ADAS suite.

2. New Gen Carnival

The new generation Kia Carnival is already launched in global markets and is now making a grand re-entrance in India. It was already spotted testing a few times and based on the size and looks, we can confirm that it will retain most of the styling and that is very exciting to say the least. The new design is much more modern compared to the previous model and the interiors are in another league itself. The highlight being the dual 12.3-inch curved displays for the instrument cluster and the infotainment unit.

Features include heads-up display, a 14.6-inch rear entertainment screen, ambient lighting, dual sunroofs, multi-zone climate control, powered front seats, 360-degree camera, 8 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, Level-2 ADAS tech suite. In the international spec, it comes with a 2.2-litre diesel, a 3.5-litre V6 petrol and a 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid, out of which we believe that the 2.2-litre diesel engine will make it to India just like the previous version.