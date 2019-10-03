Kia to Bring 5 New Cars To India – Carnival, Soul EV, Sorento & More

In addition to widening its footprint in the country, Kia also plans on being an integral part of the push for electric vehicles with models such as the Soul EV

After causing a splash in the Indian SUV segment with the Seltos SUV, South Korean auto company Kia is now planning five new cars for the market. Among the otherwise slowdown in automotive sales in India, Kia has pushed five of the models that it sells abroad for a feasibility study in the Indian market. All of these models will reportedly come to our shores via the CKD route and will be assembled at its facility in Anantpur, Andhra Pradesh.

Hence here are the five models that are on the cars for the Indian market in the near future.

1. Soul EV

The Kia Soul EV shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Kona Electric and will share its powertrain with the Niro EV. This means that the car will ship with a 60kWh unit that is claimed to return a range of approximately 485 km on a full charge. Kia has added a Combined Charging System (CCS) in the package which is capable of recovering 80 per cent charge in just an hour and 15 minutes.

The powertrain collectively churns out 204PS and 395Nm (available from 0-3,600rpm) of max torque. It is available with four driving modes – Eco, Normal, Sport and Eco+ that alters the power supplied to the traction motor, tweaks the regenerative braking, air conditioning and heating settings.

Inside the cabin, the Soul EV gets its version of Kia’s UVO infotainment system on a 10.3-inch touchscreen. It combines a host of functions including battery status, charging station updates, scheduled charging functions, and the ability to plan a trip outside the car and send the information, including waypoints, to the car’s navigation system.

2. Stinger

The Kia Stinger GT will sit atop in the company’s Indian line-up. While we speculate that Kia won’t be targeting healthy sales from the car, it will be a halo car for the company that showcases the capability of the brand.

The Stinger GT is available with petrol as well as a diesel option outside. In India, we expect the car come with three engine options including a 244bhp, 2.0-litre turbo petrol, a 197bhp, 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel and the higher capacity 365bhp, 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol unit.

Stinger’s interior finds the perfect balance between luxury and sportiness. It gets low-slung and contoured bucket seats in the front. At the back, the Stinger offers enough place for 3 adults. It gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Satellite navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, it features a 15-speaker audio set-up sourced from Harman/Kardon Audio system.

3. Sorento

The Kia Sorento will enter the Indian market as an alternative to the Hyundai Santa Fe and will be priced in the range of Rs 25 to 29 lakh (ex-showroom). While we are dark on details about the powertrain that the SUV will carry in India, the car is powered by 2.4-litre petrol unit, a 2.0-litre oil burner and a 2.2-litre diesel unit.

Apart from the eight-speed auto box, it can also be had in a six-speed manual as well as a six-speed auto unit. While the 2Wd version is standard, the 4WD variant is also available as optional.

On the inside, the Sorento speaks Kia’s signature subtle design with notable features like a wireless phone charger and black leather seats. It gets a new 8.0-inch infotainment system with TomTom sat-nav, supported by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

4. Telluride

The Telluride will come to the Indian market in the most-sought SUV segment. It will rival the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour. The big-butch silhouette of the SUV is supplemented by its engine which comes in a single option: a 3.8-litre direct-injection V6 petrol with 290 bhp and 355 Nm of peak torque that is put on the tarmac through all four wheels via an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

On the tech side, a 10.25-inch Kia UVO touchscreen takes centre stage on the Telluride’s dashboard, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for connectivity. Wireless phone charging, a total of six USB ports, and multi-Bluetooth connectivity for up to two devices at once are available features. Premium stereo units from Harman/Kardon are also available.

5. Carnival MPV

Kia will ready the Carnival as a luxury MPV in India. In the international market, the Carnival is sold with a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel and Lambda II 3.3 MPI petrol unit. In terms of output, the 2.2-litre diesel engine makes a maximum power of 196bhp of power along with 441Nm of torque.

On the other hand, the 3.3-litre MPI petrol unit is good for top power of 264bhp against 317Nm torque. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed automatic unit. On the inside, the Kia Carnival offers ample room for seating its occupants.

Notable features that come in the car include a smart power tailgate, power sliding doors, resistance cloth seats, three-zone climate control and heated & ventilated seats. In addition, the KIA Grand Carnival also gets engine start-stop, stand-up second-row seating and stain-resistant material seats. The SUV can be had with a seven and eight seat layout.