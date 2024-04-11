Kia Tasman Is The Name Of The Brand’s First Ever Pickup Truck

Kia Tasman is the first-ever lifestyle pickup truck from the brand and it will be positioned in the C-segment to rival the Hilux and Ranger

Kia has officially revealed the name of its brand new C-segment pickup truck. Christened the Kia Tasman, it draws inspiration from the rugged allure and adventurous ethos of Tasmania, the island located at the southernmost point of Australia. The name encapsulates a sense of adventure and exploration. The pickup truck is slated to debut next year.

The South Korean auto major will implement the launch plans in a phased manner across the globe and it is targetted mainly at the developed and developing markets such as Korea, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. Kia has noted that the pickup truck will cater to the requirements of each region, based on the priorities of the consumers.

For instance, the popularity of pickup trucks in Australia will be tapped into while the growing interest of Koreans in outdoor activities and the diverse terrains including deserts in Africa and the Middle East will be factored in. Kia says the Tasman will be more than just a utilitarian work companion as it is endorsed to revolutionise the idea of a lifestyle pickup truck.

It has been developed to be an ideal partner for a dynamic 24×7 lifestyle adhering to the needs of personal and leisure pursuits. Last month, Kia officially announced its entry into the Australian Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) market by releasing a TV commercial featuring 20 of Australia’s most iconic sporting figures engaging in a lively debate about what the Kia pickup truck should be named.

The Tasman moniker was chosen from a selection of names gathered from Kia’s global markets, with the initial proposal coming from Kia Australia. It was ultimately selected for its association with Tasmania, often referred to as the ‘island of inspiration,’ and its connection to the Tasman Sea.

The Kia Tasman will take on Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max upon its arrival in the international markets including select Asian countries. Just as its rivals, it will also get an electric avatar in the future. The ICE version could be equipped with a 2.2L diesel or a larger 3.0L turbocharged diesel engine. Considering the good reception for the Hilux in India and the Ranger is reportedly coming upon Ford’s return, will we ever get to see the Tasman launch here? Only time will tell!