Kia Syros vs Nexon vs XUV 3XO vs Venue: Specs, Features & More

Kia Syros is the latest entrant in the sub 4-m SUV segment in India which already has heavyweights like Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Hyundai Venue

Kia Syros had its world premiere on Dec 19, 2024 in India. The SUV bridges the gap between the Sonet and Seltos in the domestic market. It is introduced with a host of segment-first features in both petrol and diesel fuel trims with manual as well as automatic gearbox options.

Kia India will announce the Syros price at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January while deliveries are expected to start in Feb across the country. In this piece, we will compare Kia Syros with its arch rivals namely Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Hyundai Venue in terms of dimensions, features, safety and engine performance.

Kia Syros vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Hyundai Venue: Dimensions

Since all the four SUVs fall in the sub 4-m segment, they have almost identical length except the Mahindra XUV 3XO which is shorter by 5mm. However, it is the widest SUV among the four while the Venue is the least wide. Kia Syros is the tallest SUV as compared to the other three SUVs due to its tall-boy styling.

Dimensions Kia Syros Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV 3XO Hyundai Venue Length 3,995 mm 3,995 mm 3,990 mm 3,995 mm Width 1,805 mm 1,804 mm 1,821 mm 1,770 mm Height 1,680 mm 1,620 mm 1,647 mm 1,617 mm Wheelbase 2,550 mm 2,498 mm 2,600 mm 2,500 mm Boot Capacity 390-465L 382L 364L 350L Ground Clearance NA 208 mm 201 mm 190 mm

In terms of wheelbase, the XUV 3XO bags the top slot, followed by the Syros, Venue and Nexon. The Syros has the highest boot capacity while the Venue comes with the smallest boot among the four. The ground clearance of Kia Syros has not been revealed yet.

Kia Syros vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Hyundai Venue: Features

Kia Syros come with first-in-segment rear ventilated seats. However, the ventilation is limited to thighs and the backrest does not support it. Apart from the Venue, all three SUVs get a panoramic sunroof. However, the Syros missed out on automatic rain-sensing wipers while the top variants of the Nexon and XUV 3XO come with this feature. Furthermore, fog lamps are not offered with the Syros but again the Nexon and XUV 3XO are available with this feature.

Mahindra XUV 3XO is presented with a best-in-class dual-zone automatic climate control while the Syros, Venue and Nexon manage with a single-zone unit. In a strange turn of events, the XUV 3XO loses out on an air purifier while the other three SUVs get it as standard.

All the four SUVs are equipped with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Hyundai Venue doesn’t boast of auto-dimming IRVM and 360-degree camera while the other three SUVs get this feature. The Syros also becomes the only SUV among its competitors to come loaded with a dash cam.

As for the infotainment system, Hyundai Venue features an 8-inch screen while the other three SUVs are offered with a bigger 10-inch unit. The wireless Smartphone connectivity is standard across all the four SUVs. Surprisingly, none of the SUVs come with a head-up display (HUD) unit. The Syros is the only one among its foes to come equipped with rear sunshade and rear seats with slide and recline function.

Kia Syros vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Hyundai Venue: Safety Equipment

The AT trims of the Syros are available with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Traction modes. None of the other SUVs namely Tata Nexon, Mahindra XXUV 3XO and Hyundai Venue get this useful feature. The safety ratings of the Syros and Venue are still not disclosed while the XUV 3XO and Nexon have achieved the highest 5-star rating in crash tests carried out by the GNCAP.

Kia Syros is presented with a segment-best radar-based Level 2 ADAS suite. The XUV 3XO houses camera-based Level 2 ADAS tech which is slightly less advanced than the one on the Syros. Hyundai Venue comes with camera-based Level 1 ADAS features while the Nexon completely loses out on this important safety feature. Among the four SUVs, only the Mahindra XUV 3XO is available with rear disc brakes as standard.

Kia Syros vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Hyundai Venue: Engine Performance

Engine Spec Kia Syros Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV 3XO Hyundai Venue Petrol Engine 1.0L Turbo 1.2L Turbo 1.2L Turbo GDi 1.0L Turbo Power Output 118 bhp 118 bhp 129 bhp 118 bhp Torque 172 Nm 170 Nm 230 Nm 172 Nm Gearbox 6MT/7DCT 5MT/6AMT 6MT/6AT 6MT/7DCT Diesel Engine 1.5L 4-Cyl 1.5L 4-Cyl 1.5L 4-Cyl 1.5L 4-Cyl Power Output 113 bhp 113 bhp 115 bhp 113 bhp Torque 250 Nm 260 Nm 300 Nm 250 Nm Gearbox 6MT/6AT 6MT/6AMT 6MT/6AMT 6MT Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD FWD

Kia Syros is powered by the same petrol and diesel engines as the Venue. Upon looking closely at the power and torque figures of the petrol engine, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is the most powerful in the segment, followed by all three – Syros, Nexon and Venue – with similar power output and torque performance. As for the diesel engine figures, the XUV 3XO has a very slight edge here over the other three SUVs. All the four SUVs are introduced with a front-wheel-drive (FWD) setup as standard.