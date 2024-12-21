Kia Syros Variant Wise Features, Colours, Interior Trims & Booking Details

The bookings for the Kia Syros will begin on January 3 ahead of the price announcement; available with several segment-first features

Kia India hosted the global debut of the Syros compact SUV a couple of days ago. The five-seater is positioned between the Sonet and Seltos and its bookings will begin on January 3, 2025. The prices will also be announced next year ahead of the commencement of customer deliveries in February. The Kia Syros emphasises practicality and roominess compared to the Sonet.

It has larger proportions than its compact SUV sibling with a wheelbase of 2,550 mm and a boot volume of 465 litres while sticking under four metres in length. It will be available in eight exterior colour schemes namely Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, Frost Blue, Pewter Olive, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey and Sparkling Silver.

The interior options vary by variant, offering four dual-tone themes. The HTX+ and HTX+ (O) trims feature grey seats accented with matte orange while the HTX and HTK+ come with Cloud Blue and grey seats highlighted by Mint Green accents. The HTK and HTK (O) variants come with black and grey seats with matte orange highlights.

Notably, the HTX+ and HTX+ (O) variants boast leatherette seats whereas the HTK and HTK (O) trims use semi-leatherette upholstery. The engine lineup comprises a 1.0-litre petrol engine delivering 120 hp and 172 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre diesel producing 116 hp and 250 Nm. Both engines come with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Additionally, the petrol variant offers a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic starting from the HTK+ trim while the diesel features a 6-speed torque converter automatic, available from the HTX+ trim upwards. The equipment list of the Syros is also packed as it composes a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital cluster, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats all around, powered driver seat and more.

Below we have detailed the variant-wise features of this all-new SUV which is based on the reinforced K1 platform:

Kia Syros HTK

ENGINE/GEARBOX: 1.0 petrol 6MT

– 12.3-inch HD touchscreen

– Semi-leatherette seats

– Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

– 15-inch steel wheels with cover

– C-Type USB charger (two each at front and rear)

– Halogen headlamps

– Flush-fitting door handles

– Shark fin antenna

– Rear bench-type seat

– Day and night interior rear-view mirror (IRVM)

– Rear AC vents

– Tilt adjust steering

– Rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines

– Steering wheel-mounted audio controls

– Front passenger adjustable headrest

– All door power windows with illumination

– Centre console with armrest and cup holders

– Remote key with central locking

– Electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs)

– 4 speakers

– Manual AC

– Rear door sunshade curtains

– Black and grey dual-tone interior

Kia Syros HTK (O)

ENGINE/GEARBOX: 1.0 petrol 6MT/1.5 diesel 6MT

Features in addition to HTK:

– Roof rails

– Sunroof

– Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold and turn signal

– Driver seat height adjust

– 2 tweeters

– 16-inch alloy wheels (diesel only)

– 15-inch steel wheels with full cover (petrol only)

Kia Syros HTK+

ENGINE/GEARBOX: 1.0 petrol 6MT, 7DCT/1.5 diesel 6MT

Features in addition to HTK (O):

– Cloud Blue and Grey dual-tone interior with Mint Green accents

– Rear parcel shelf

– Keyless entry with push button start/stop (petrol-DCT only)

– Rear disc brakes (petrol-DCT only)

– Semi-leatherette seats

– Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

– Rear centre armrest with cup holders

– Follow-me-home headlamps (petrol-DCT only)

– 16-inch alloy wheels

– Paddle shifters (petrol-DCT only)

– Drive modes – Eco, Normal, Sport (petrol-DCT only)

– Traction control modes – Sand, Mud, Snow

– Front centre armrest and retractable cup holder (MT only)

– Adjustable rear seat headrests

– Driver one-touch auto up/down

– Cruise control

– 60:40 split rear seats with slide and recline

Kia Syros HTX

ENGINE/GEARBOX: 1.0 petrol 6MT, 7DCT/1.5 diesel 6MT

Features in addition to HTK+:

– Rear wiper and washer

– Electric parking brake with auto-hold (petrol-DCT only)

– All windows one-touch auto up/down

– LED headlamps, daytime running lights, and tail-lamps

– Remote windows up/down

– Cloud Blue and Grey leatherette seats

– Front ventilated seats

– Dual-tone leatherette-wrapped steering and gear knob

Kia Syros HTX+

ENGINE/GEARBOX: 1.0 petrol 7DCT/1.5 diesel 6AT

Features in addition to HTX:

– 12.3-inch HD MID

– Rear ventilated seats

– Smartphone wireless charger

– Smart dashcam with dual camera and mobile app

– OTA software updates with Kia remote diagnostics

– Alloy pedals

– Air purifier with AQI display

– Puddle lamps with Kia logo projection

– Kia Connect 2.0 in-car connectivity suite

– 5-inch touchscreen for climate control

– 64-colour ambient lighting

– Dual-tone grey leatherette seats

– 8-speaker Harman Kardon system

– 17-inch alloy wheels

– Dual-tone interiors with Matte Orange accents

– Four-way powered driver seat adjust

– Automatic day/night IRVM

Kia Syros HTX+ (O)

ENGINE/GEARBOX: 1.0 petrol 7DCT/1.5 diesel 6AT

Features in addition to HTX+:

– Blind spot monitor

– Level 2 ADAS

– Front and rear parking sensors

– 360-degree camera