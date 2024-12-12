Kia Syros To Debut On Dec 19th In India – What We Know So Far

Kia India has been sharing teasers of its upcoming Syros and here is all you need to know about the sub-compact SUV

Kia India has shared another teaser of its upcoming compact SUV, Syros, revealing the rear design and a peek into its interiors for the first time. The global premiere is scheduled for December 19 at noon. Kia India is hyping up its new offering with intriguing captions and visuals.

Features

If there is one reason why you need to consider the upcoming Syros over the rest of its rivals, then it has to be the equipment list, features and design. It comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, push-start button, electronic parking brake, USB ports, ambient lighting, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, and steering-mounted controls which also include a terrain mode selector as well.

The Kia Syros boasts advanced safety features through ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, making it one of the most tech-savvy vehicles in its class. Other expected highlights include a panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless charging, ventilated seats, and a 360-degree camera system.

Design

One of the teasers showcased the Syros’ unique rear profile which features sleek L-shaped LED tail lamps with the Kia logo in the centre. This design enhances the vehicle’s premium appeal and gives it a modern appearance. The rear also highlights a sculpted tailgate, integrated roof spoiler, and sporty bumpers.

Powertrain

The Syros will cater to a wider audience with its multiple powertrain options, which include a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine for now. There are speculations that an EV with a range of 350-400 km will come in later. The ICE variant will target traditional buyers, while the electric version is expected to rival the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

Launch and rivals

Kia India’s marketing strategy for Syros showcases its unique positioning as “a new species descending across horizons”. This indicates Kia’s ambition to set new benchmarks in the compact SUV space. Competing against a ton of rivals which include Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

The official launch date has been confirmed to be on December 19th and its pricing is the only thing we are eagerly waiting for. The Syros will be priced between the Sonet and the Seltos.