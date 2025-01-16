Kia Syros Production Commences In India, First Unit Rolled Out

The price announcement of Kia Syros will happen on February 1 and it will be displayed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Kia India has commenced production of its latest compact SUV, the Syros as the first customer unit has been rolled off the assembly line at its production facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The Syros was unveiled in December 2024 and it will be positioned between the Syros and the Seltos. Its official price announcement will be made on February 1, 2025.

The Korean brand has noted that 10,258 pre-bookings have been recorded so far and the five-seater will also be displayed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi, set to take place between January 17 and 22. The customer deliveries of the Kia Syros will begin next month as well. The Syros is underpinned by the reinforced K1 platform.

The equipment comprises a suite of 20 safety features such as six airbags, Hill Start Assist, and Electronic Stability Control alongside Level 2 ADAS functions like Forward Collision Avoidance Assist and a 360-degree camera system. Based on the brand’s latest Opposites United styling philosophy, it boasts tall pillars and upright proportions.

Some of the exterior highlights are the Tiger Face front grille, 17-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels, and sporty LED DRLs. Inside, the SUV comes with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and a sleek dashboard housing a 30-inch Trinity Panoramic display panel comprising a touchscreen, a digital console and a touch display for AC controls. It also gets Kia Connect 2.0, OTA updates and ambient mood lighting in 64 colours.

The Kia Syros can be had with segment-first ventilated seats for all occupants and a rear seat which can recline and slide. It also has a longer wheelbase and roomier boot compared to the Syros, and it will be sold with a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine across six trim levels.

Speaking on the new milestone, Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation said, “Today marks a significant milestone as we introduce the Syros—a futuristic SUV set to redefine the Indian automotive landscape. With its futuristic features and segment-leading innovations, the Syros underscores Kia’s commitment to pushing the boundaries with every new model. Just as we did with the Seltos, the Sonet, the Carens, we are excited to welcome a new wave of customers to the Kia brand. We are confident that once customers experience the Syros, they will develop a strong affinity for its class-leading interiors, space, and cutting-edge technology.”