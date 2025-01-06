Kia Syros Prices To Be Revealed On February 1 – Expected Prices

Bookings for the Kia Syros have officially opened with an initial token amount set at Rs. 25,000; deliveries are to commence by mid-February

Reservations for the Kia Syros are now open both on the brand’s official India website and at authorized dealerships nationwide. Interested buyers can secure their spot with a booking fee of Rs. 25,000. The much-anticipated price announcement is set for February 1 with deliveries expected to begin by mid-February.

The Kia Syros, built on the brand’s updated K1 platform, is positioned between the Sonet and Seltos in the lineup, offering enhanced features even in its base variant. Boasting a longer wheelbase than the Sonet, it ensures greater cabin space as well. Safety and technology are at the forefront with the Syros equipped with 20 safety features and 16 autonomous driving functions, powered by Level 2 ADAS capabilities.

The Kia Syros gains advanced connectivity with Kia Connect 2.0, offering first-in-segment Over-the-Air updates. The interior is equipped with a 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display panel, integrating a touchscreen infotainment system, a digital cluster, and a large screen for AC controls. Enhancing its premium appeal, the Syros features a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, and versatile rear seats that can recline, slide and with ventilation.

The Kia Syros further enhances passenger comfort with a rear central armrest featuring cup holders, a rear AC touch panel, ventilated seats for all occupants and a powered driver seat. Under the hood, the Syros offers two powertrain options: a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine generating 120 PS and 172 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine delivering 116 PS and 250 Nm.

Both engines come with six-speed manual and automatic transmission choices. The Kia Syros will be offered in six trims: HTK, HTK+, HTK(O), HTX, HTX+ and HTX+(O) and we expect the starting price to hover around Rs. 10 lakh while the top-spec trim could go all the way up to Rs. 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Syros offers customers a choice of eight exterior paint schemes including Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, Frost Blue, Pewter Olive, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey and Sparkling Silver. The electric version of the Syros is also under development.