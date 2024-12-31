Kia Syros Prices To Be Revealed At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Kia will begin accepting bookings for the Syros on January 3, ahead of its official price reveal; will be sold in multiple variants

Kia India revealed its new compact SUV, the Syros, a few weeks ago to consolidate its domestic portfolio. Positioned between the Sonet and Seltos, the Kia Syros is designed to offer a blend of spaciousness and functionality. Bookings for the SUV will commence on January 3, 2025 with pricing details to be announced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Deliveries are expected to begin in February.

The Kia Syros sets itself apart from its compact SUV counterpart with larger proportions, featuring a 2,550 mm wheelbase and a spacious 465-litre boot, all within a sub-four-metre length. Buyers can choose from a palette of eight exterior colours: Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl, Frost Blue, Pewter Olive, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Gravity Grey and Sparkling Silver.

The HTX+ and HTX+ (O) variants of the Kia Syros elevate the cabin experience with premium leatherette seating, while the HTK and HTK (O) trims feature semi-leatherette upholstery. Powering the Syros is a versatile engine lineup: a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 120 hp and 172 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre diesel engine generating 116 hp and 250 Nm of torque.

Both powertrain options are paired with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. The petrol variant also offers a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, starting from the HTK+ trim. On the other hand, the diesel variant comes with a 6-speed torque converter automatic, available from the HTX+ trim and higher.

The Kia Syros offers a variety of two-tone interior themes to complement its different variants. The premium HTX+ and HTX+ (O) trims feature grey upholstery adorned with matte orange accents for a sophisticated look. Mid-tier HTX and HTK+ trims come with Cloud Blue and grey seats, accented by delicate Mint Green highlights. Meanwhile, the HTK and HTK (O) variants sport a dynamic black and grey seat combination, complemented by matte orange accents for a sporty vibe.

The Kia Syros is packed with premium features, emphasizing both convenience and comfort. It comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, integrated with a matching 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Notable features also include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats for all passengers, and a powered driver’s seat.