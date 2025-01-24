Kia Syros Mileage Figures Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Kia Syros comes with a mileage of up to 20.75 kmpl for the diesel MT trim; set to launch on February 1 in India

Kia India is all set to introduce the Syros on February 1, 2025 and we are driving the compact SUV today to bring you a detailed review. Ahead of its official launch, the fuel economy figures have been disclosed, offering insight into its performance credentials. Designed to appeal to a broad audience, the Syros will be sold in both petrol and diesel engine options.

The petrol version delivers 18.2 kmpl with a manual transmission and 17.68 kmpl with a seven-speed DCT. Meanwhile, the diesel variant offers 20.75 kmpl with a six-speed manual gearbox and 17.65 kmpl with a six-speed automatic transmission. Kia has begun production of the Syros with the first customer unit recently rolled out of the assembly line in Andhra Pradesh.

Unveiled in December 2024, the Syros is positioned between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia’s lineup. Kia has already received over 10,000 pre-bookings for the Syros. The five-seater compact SUV was also showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi. Built on the updated K1 platform, the customer deliveries of the Syros will commence next month.

The Kia Syros has been made available in a total of eight colours namely Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Pewter Olive and Forst Blue. It is packed with features right from the base variant and the equipment list boasts advanced technologies including Level 2 ADAS.

Some of the highlights are 17-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels, LED DRLs, a panoramic sunroof, a 30-inch Trinity Panoramic display panel, Kia Connect 2.0, OTA updates, 64-colour ambient mood lighting, a 360-degree camera system, and first-in-segment ventilated seats for all occupants and a rear seat with reclining and sliding functions.

The Kia Syros boasts a longer wheelbase and a more spacious boot compared to its smaller sibling, the Sonet. It will be offered with two engine options: a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel – coupled with six-speed MT, six-speed AT and seven-speed DCT options. Buyers can choose from six trim levels.