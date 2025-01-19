Kia Syros Makes First Public Appearance At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Scheduled for a launch on February 1, the bookings of the Kia Syros are already underway across the Indian market

The Kia Syros made its global debut in December 2024 in the Indian market and is scheduled for a launch on February 1 accompanied by the price announcement. The bookings of the compact SUV are already underway for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. The Syros is positioned above the Sonet in the brand’s line-up and will likely get an electric version next year.

While the Syros has already been revealed in full flesh, the 2025 Auto Expo marks its first public appearance. This means you can see the Syros at the Kia’s pavilion in hall no. 3 of the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre. The Syros is the Korean carmaker’s second offering in the sub-4-meter SUV space after the Sonet.

The compact SUV sits below the Seltos and is targeted to provide a better rear-seat experience, which the Sonet missed out on. Dimensionally, it measures 3,995 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,665 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,550 mm. With these numbers, the Syros has a 50 mm longer wheelbase than the Sonet. It is also wider and taller than the Sonet by 10 mm and 55 mm, respectively. The boot space capacity of the SUV stands at 465 litres.

In terms of design, the Syros is heavily inspired by Kia’s global models like the EV9 and EV3. The boxy design language with an upright stance is its USP, with the headlights placed in the lower part of the front bumper. The tall boy design of the Syros comes out loud and clear in the side profile, where it gets 17-inch alloy wheels, heavy side-body cladding and flush-type door handles.

Inside the cabin, a set of dual 12.3-inch displays are the highlight, paired with a 5-inch screen for HVAC controls. The steering wheel is an all-new 2-spoke unit and the overall cabin layout appears quite refreshing. The Syros sports a long list of features such as Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, OTA updates, all four ventilated seats, 360-degree parking camera, electronic parking brake, front and rear parking sensors, powered driver’s seat and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system amongst others.

Under the hood, the Kia Syros is powered by the familiar 1.0 litre tGDi petrol and 1.5 litre CRDi diesel engines, paired with manual and automatic gearbox options. The turbo petrol engine puts out 120 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque while the power output of the turbo diesel unit is rated at 115 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.