Kia Syros Launched In India At Rs. 8.99 Lakh – Aggressive Pricing

Kia Syros is offered in six variants and comes with a choice of petrol and diesel engines; also features four distinct interior themes

Kia India has officially revealed the pricing for the highly anticipated Syros today. Carrying a competitive starting price of Rs. 8.99 lakh, it goes all the way up to Rs. 16.79 lakh for the top-spec trim (ex-showroom). Having recently tested the compact SUV, we found it impressive in multiple aspects. You can check out the mileage test and detailed review in the video linked below. The five-seater is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options and bookings have already been underway for some time.

Debuted last month, the Kia Syros positions itself between the Sonet and Seltos in the brand’s SUV range. The model has already attracted strong customer interest, securing more than 10,000 pre-bookings ahead of its official debut. Based on the updated K1 platform, Kia plans to commence customer deliveries of the Syros in February.

Boasting a taller stance, extended wheelbase, and an expanded boot, it offers greater practicality compared to the Sonet. Powering the Syros are two engine options – a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel – paired with multiple transmission choices including a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and seven-speed dual-clutch auto.

Kia Syros Variants Ex-showroom Price 1. HTK Rs. 8.99 lakh 2. HTK (O) Rs. 9.99 lakh 3. HTK+ Rs. 11.49 lakh 4. HTX Rs. 13.29 lakh 5. HTX+ Rs. 15.99 lakh 6. HTX+ (O) Rs. 16.79 lakh

Buyers can choose from six different trim levels based on their needs: HTX, HTX+, HTX+ (O), HTK+, HTK, and HTK (O). The petrol-powered Syros delivers a mileage of 18.2 kmpl with the manual transmission, while the seven-speed DCT variant returns 17.68 kmpl. Meanwhile, the diesel version achieves 20.75 kmpl with a six-speed manual gearbox and 17.65 kmpl with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Specification Kia Syros Length 3,995 mm Width 1,800 mm Height 1,665 mm Wheelbase 2,550 mm Boot Capacity 465 litres Ground Clearance 190 mm (Unladen)

The Kia Syros is available in eight exterior shades: Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Pewter Olive, and Frost Blue. Catering to diverse customer preferences, it comes packed with features across all variants. The entry-level model offers an array of modern conveniences while the higher trims are further enhanced with an advanced Level 2 ADAS suite for improved safety and driving assistance.

Performance Specs Engine 1.0L Turbo Petrol/1.5L Diesel Power 120 hp/116 hp Torque 172 Nm/250 Nm Gearbox 6-Speed MT & DCT/6-Speed MT & AT Mileage 18.2 kmpl & 17.68 kmpl/20.75 kmpl & 17.65 kmpl

The Kia Syros comes loaded with high-end features, enhancing both style and comfort. It rolls on eye-catching 17-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels and is equipped with sleek LED DRLs. A panoramic sunroof elevates the cabin experience while the segment-first ventilated seats for all occupants ensure maximum comfort. The Level 2 ADAS suite can be bought in the top-spec variant by paying an extra Rs. 80,000.

Adding to its premium appeal are the 30-inch Trinity Panoramic display and rear seats with reclining and sliding functions while six airbags are offered as standard. In terms of dimensions, the Syros measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,665 mm in height with a 2,550 mm wheelbase and a spacious 465-litre boot capacity.