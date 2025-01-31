Kia Syros India Launch Tomorrow – Variants, Mileage, Features, Specs

Kia Syros comes with 4 interior themes and will be available across six variants; gets petrol and diesel engine choices

Kia is all prepared to announce the prices of the Syros tomorrow in India. We drove the compact SUV recently and came out impressed with a lot of its characteristics and you can see the mileage test and review in the video linked below. The five-seater has been made available in both petrol and diesel engine options and its bookings have been open for a while now.

Introduced in December 2024, the Kia Syros slots between the Sonet and Seltos in the brand’s SUV lineup. Even before its official launch, the model has garnered significant interest with over 10,000 pre-bookings already secured. Built on the updated K1 platform, Kia is set to begin customer deliveries of the Syros starting in February.

Kia has already commenced production of the Syros with the first customer unit recently rolled off the assembly lines. It stands out with its taller stance, longer wheelbase and larger boot space, making it a more practical choice over the Sonet. Under the hood, it comes with two engine options – a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel – paired with a variety of transmission choices including a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic and seven-speed DCT.

Customers will also have the flexibility to select from six distinct trim levels to suit their preferences namely HTX, HTX+, HTX+ (O), HTK+, HTK and HTK (O). The petrol-powered Syros offers a fuel efficiency of 18.2 kmpl when paired with a manual transmission while the seven-speed DCT version delivers 17.68 kmpl. On the other hand, the diesel variant provides 20.75 kmpl with a six-speed manual gearbox and 17.65 kmpl with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Kia Syros is offered in a palette of eight colour options including Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Pewter Olive, and Frost Blue. Designed to appeal to a wide range of customers, the Syros comes well-equipped with features across all variants. Even the base model includes a host of modern amenities while higher trims boast a Level 2 ADAS suite.

The Kia Syros is packed with an array of premium features. It rides on stylish 17-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels and boasts sleek LED DRLs. A panoramic sunroof adds to the cabin’s airy feel while the first-in-segment ventilated seats for all occupants, 30-inch Trinity Panoramic display and rear seats with reclining and sliding functions complement its overall appeal. It has an overall length of 3,995 mm, a width of 1,800 mm, a height of 1,665 mm and a wheelbase of 2,550 mm with a boot volume of 465 litres.