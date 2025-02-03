Kia Syros Garners Over 5,500 Unit Sales In Its First Month In India

Kia Syros is offered in six variants namely HTX, HTX+, HTX+ (O), HTK+, HTK, and HTK (O), priced Rs. 8.99-16.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia India recently announced the pricing for the much-awaited Syros. The compact SUV starts at Rs. 8.99 lakh and goes up to Rs. 16.79 lakh for the top variant (ex-showroom). Available in both petrol and diesel options, the five-seater has been open for bookings for a while now and Kia has reported sales of 5,546 units in January 2025.

The volume figures are set to go higher in the coming months as the initial reception has been positive. The Kia Syros slots between the Sonet and Seltos in the brand’s SUV lineup. Even before its official launch, it has garnered significant attention, with over 10,000 pre-bookings. The compact SUV is underpinned by the reinforced K1 architecture.

It is available with two engine choices: a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The Kia Syros is available in a total of eight colour schemes and six trim levels: HTX, HTX+, HTX+ (O), HTK+, HTK, and HTK (O).

The Kia Syros has a length of 3,995 mm, a width of 1,800 mm, and a height of 1,665 mm. It sits on a 2,550 mm wheelbase, offering a roomy cabin and a generous 465-litre boot space for added practicality along with an unladen ground clearance of 190 mm. The petrol variant has a claimed mileage of up to 18.2 kmpl while the diesel version has it at up to 20.75 kmpl.

The Kia Syros comes equipped with a set of practical features aimed at enhancing comfort convenience, entertainment and functionality including a 30-inch Trinity Panoramic display and rear seats with reclining and sliding functions, six airbags as standard, 17-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels, LED DRLs, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats for all occupants.

The Level 2 ADAS suite is offered as an optional feature on the top-spec variant for an additional Rs. 80,000. The competitive pricing of the Kia Syros is expected to play a big role in garnering good sales volumes.