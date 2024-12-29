Kia Syros Expected Price – All Variants, Petrol, Diesel & More

Kia Syros official price announcement is expected to take place at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Jan 17 in New Delhi

The all-new Kia Syros had its global premiere on December 19, 2024 in India. The South Korean brand’s second sub-4-m SUV was introduced in petrol and diesel fuel trims with manual and automatic gearbox options. It was offered in a total of six trims namely HTK, HTK (O), HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and HTX+ (O).

However, the pricing was not announced during the unveiling and it will be revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Jan 17. In this piece, we will talk about Kia Syros’ variant-wise expected price (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

Kia Syros Petrol Manual Price

Variant Expected Price HTK Rs 9 Lakh HTK (O) Rs 10 Lakh HTK+ Rs 11 Lakh HTX Rs 12 Lakh

Reportedly, Kia is planning a highly aggressive introductory price for the Syros and we strongly believe that it could start at Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). The 1.0L GDi petrol engine with a 6-speed manual transmission is available in four trims namely HTK, HTK (O), HTK+ and HTX. So, Kia Syros petrol manual variants could come in a price range of Rs 9-12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: 4 Upcoming Kia EVs In 2025-26 (Including 2 Compact e-SUVs)

Kia Syros Petrol Automatic Price

Variant Expected Price HTK+ Rs 11.75 Lakh HTX Rs 12.75 Lakh HTX+ Rs 13.75 Lakh HTX+ (O) Rs 14.75 Lakh

Besides the 6-speed manual unit, the Syros will also be retailed with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox in petrol fuel trim. However, it will not be on offer with the entry-level HTK and HTK (O) grades, instead the HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and HTX+ (O) trims will get this powertrain-transmission combination.

We expect the petrol auto variants to come in a price bracket of Rs 11.75-14.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The automatic variants are believed to attract a premium of at least Rs 75,000 over their manual counterpart.

Also Read: Upcoming Kia Cars Expected At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Kia Syros Diesel Manual Price

Variant Expected Price HTK (O) Rs 11 Lakh HTK+ Rs 12 Lakh HTX Rs 13 Lakh

Barring the base HTK trim and two range-topping HTX+ and HTX+ (O) grades, Kia Syros will be sold in three mid-level HTK (O), HTK+ and HTX variants. The 1.5L diesel engine will be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Several media reports claim that Kia Syros diesel manual price will start from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) and go as high as Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom). The diesel variants, in all likelihood, will be more expensive by Rs 1 lakh than their petrol peers.

Kia Syros Diesel Automatic Price

Variant Expected Price HTX+ Rs 14.70 Lakh HTX+ (O) Rs 15.70 Lakh

The 1.5L CRDi diesel engine will also be presented with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission in the two top-end HTX+ and HTX+ (O) variants with approx price of Rs 14.70 lakh and Rs 15.70 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The diesel automatic variants would be the most expensive in the entire line-up of the Syros SUV in the country. They will be pricier by Rs 1.70 lakh than the manual variants in the diesel fuel trim.

Kia Syros will be at loggerheads with Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Brezza and Kia Sonet in the Indian market. Stay tuned for more updates on the same.