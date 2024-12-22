Kia Syros EV Launch Confirmed, To Likely Arrive In 2026

The Kia Syros EV will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and the upcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO EV in the Indian market

Kia recently unveiled the Syros in the Indian market. The compact SUV is positioned between the Sonet and Seltos in the brand’s line-up and comes packed with tech features loaded to the brim. It was speculated that the all-electric version of the Syros is also on the cards and now, its launch has been confirmed in India. Expected to go on sale sometime in the year 2026, the Syros EV will be the Korean brand’s first mass-market electric car in the country.

Talking about the details, the Syros is based on the reinforced K1 platform, and the upcoming all-electric SUV will likely utilize the same underpinnings. However, the platform could be modified to accommodate the electric powertrain components. With the current design, the Syros appears electric-ready, which means that there will hardly be any major changes to the design in the electric version.

We expect the Syros EV to get revised bumpers, new aero-efficient alloy wheels, and some EV-specific branding. Elements like the headlamps, tail lights, beefy side body cladding, and flush-door handles will likely be retained as they are. Inside the cabin, the Syros EV will likely get the familiar dashboard layout, albeit some changes to the upholstery to differentiate it from the conventionally powered SUV.

Also Read: Top 5 Segment-First Features In New Kia Syros Compact SUV

In terms of features, the current setup with Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seat, 12.3-inch infotainment system, ventilated front and rear seats and ambient lighting will likely be retained with the all-electric version of the Syros. The package will also include other safety features like 6 airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, and electronic stability control.

While the powertrain details are not available right now, we expect the Syros EV to come with a claimed range of around 400 kilometres on a single charge which will put it on par with the rivals. The Hyundai Inster EV sold internationally is based on the same platform.

Also Read: Kia Syros Variant Wise Features, Colours, Interior Trims & Booking Details

This means that the Syros EV could share the powertrain components with the Inster EV, comprising 42kWh and 49kWh battery packs. It is important to note that these are just speculations and the exact details can only be confirmed at the time of launch.