Kia Syros Deliveries To Begin Mid-Feb – Booking Details & Price Expectations

Kia Syros derives power from a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission options

Kia India has commenced reservations for the Syros, allowing customers to book the vehicle through its official website or at authorized dealerships across the country. With a booking fee of Rs. 25,000, interested buyers can secure their unit ahead of the price reveal, scheduled for February 1. Deliveries are expected to kick off by the middle of February 2025.

The Kia Syros will be available in six trims: HTK, HTK+, HTK(O), HTX, HTX+ and HTX+(O). Pricing will more to start around Rs. 10 lakh for the base variant, extending up to Rs. 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim, making it a competitive offering in its segment considering all the features and technologies it packs.

The Kia Syros slots between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia’s lineup, bringing a host of premium features even in its entry-level trim. With a longer wheelbase compared to the Sonet, it offers improved cabin space for enhanced passenger comfort. Prioritising safety and modern tech, the Syros integrates 20 safety features alongside 16 autonomous driving functions, driven by Level 2 ADAS technology.

The Kia Syros gets a rear central armrest with cup holders, a rear AC touch panel, ventilated seating for all passengers, and a powered driver’s seat. Performance-wise, it offers two powertrain options: a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 120 PS and 172 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine delivering 116 PS and 250 Nm.

It will be paired with six-speed MT, six-speed AT and seven-speed DCT transmission options. The five-seater introduces first-in-segment Over-the-Air update capabilities. Its interior boasts a 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display panel that seamlessly combines a touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and a dedicated screen for climate controls.

Adding to its appeal, the Syros comes with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, and versatile rear seats with features like reclining, sliding and ventilation. The Kia Syros will be retailed in a total of eight colour schemes.