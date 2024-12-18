Kia Syros Compact SUV To Debut Tomorrow In India – All Key Info

Kia Syros compact SUV will come with features like a large touchscreen, ADAS, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, six airbags and more

Kia is set to unveil the Syros tomorrow, placing it between the Sonet and Seltos in its Indian lineup. The automaker has been teasing the new model, highlighting its key features ahead of its official debut. Pricing details are likely to be announced at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in Delhi, where Kia will be present.

The teaser reveals that the Kia Syros will come equipped with triple-beam vertical LED headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs, and flush-type door handles for a sleek side profile. Interior highlights include a panoramic sunroof, push-button start/stop, park assist, automatic gear selector, and generous storage compartments. Additional conveniences like a wireless charging pad, multiple charging ports, and reclining rear seats enhance comfort and practicality.

The Kia Syros will boast a feature-rich interior, including ambient lighting, a floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in navigation, and connected car technology. Other notable features will be a multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, various drive modes, and more. The SUV will be available in several colour options including a metallic blue finish paired with sporty black alloy wheels.

The Kia Syros will be larger than the Sonet, offering a more spacious and practical interior while remaining within the sub-4m length. Its design draws influence from the EV9 and Soul, showcasing tall pillars and a boxy, upright silhouette. Under the hood, the Syros is expected to offer two engine choices: a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel.

The Kia Syros will likely offer a range of transmission options including a six-speed manual and a dual-clutch automatic. Inside, it is expected to feature a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, a multi-layered dashboard, and automatic climate control. Advanced features such as ADAS, a 360-degree camera system and other premium upgrades.

Kia intends to expand the Syros range over time with potential hybrid and fully electric versions on the horizon. The official pricing is expected to be revealed in January, and customer deliveries in India are anticipated to begin shortly thereafter.