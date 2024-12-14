Kia Syros Compact SUV Teased Again Revealing New Features

Kia Syros, set to launch in India on December 19, will offer high-end features such as ADAS, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, etc

The Kia Syros is scheduled to debut on December 19, positioning itself between the Sonet and Seltos in the brand’s Indian portfolio. With Kia set to attend the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in Delhi, the Syros’ official pricing is expected to be announced during the event. The automaker has been building anticipation by sharing teasers that reveal key features of the upcoming model.

From the teaser, we can confirm that it will feature triple-beam vertical LED headlamps and L-shaped LED DRLs, a panoramic sunroof, push-button start/stop, park assist, automatic gear selector, ample storage compartments, a wireless charging pad, and multiple charging ports. It will also feature reclining rear seats and flush-type door handles giving a cohesive look from the sides.

The feature list will include ambient lighting, a floating touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in navigation, and connected car technology. Additional highlights include a multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, various drive modes, and more. It will be offered in multiple colour schemes including a metallic blue shade with a black finish to the sporty alloy wheels.

The Kia Syros will have larger dimensions compared to the Sonet, ensuring a roomier and more functional interior while sticking within the sub-4m bracket. Its design takes inspiration from the EV9 and Soul, featuring tall pillars and a boxy, upright stance. In terms of powertrains, the Syros is likely to be available with two engine options: a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel.

The five-seater will likely offer various transmission choices, including a six-speed manual and a dual-clutch automatic. Inside, it is expected to feature a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, a multi-layered dashboard, and automatic climate control. ADAS, a 360-degree camera setup, and several other premium features are also expected.

Kia aims to broaden the Syros range over time, possibly adding hybrid and fully electric versions. With the official price reveal anticipated in January, customer deliveries in India are expected to begin soon after.