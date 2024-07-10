Kia Syros Compact SUV Spied Testing Again Revealing New Details

Kia Syros will go on sale in early 2025 in India and it will be positioned above the Sonet and below the Seltos

Kia India is preparing to launch a series of new vehicles including the next-gen Carnival premium MPV, the EV9 seven-seater flagship electric SUV, a new compact SUV and several others. The upcoming compact SUV will be positioned above the Sonet in the brand’s domestic portfolio and is internally codenamed ‘Clavis’.

It could carry the production name ‘Syros’ as the name has been trademarked and it has been caught testing multiple times in India as well as abroad. It will likely go on sale in early 2025 and will compete with popular compact SUVs such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Nissan Magnite, etc.

Drawing inspiration from the global Soul, the upcoming Kia Syros will feature distinctive design elements like tall pillars and upright proportions. This design approach is expected to provide a more spacious cabin and larger boot compared to the Sonet, positioning the Syros just below the Seltos midsize SUV. Reports suggest that the Kia Syros will be available with a variety of powertrain options, including hybrid and electric versions in the future.

The latest set of spy images indicates the presence of an upright front end with a vertical LED lighting system that doubles up as turn signals and a clamshell bonnet while the rear features pillar-mounted L-shaped LED tail lamps and a busy bumper with more lighting elements. The Kia Syros will also feature 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and functional roof rails as the influence of the flagship Telluride cannot be ruled out either.

The Kia Syros is expected to feature the familiar 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine in its lower trim levels, delivering 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. This engine is likely to be paired with either a five-speed manual or an automated manual transmission. Additionally, a CNG variant may be offered. Kia is also considering adding a more powerful 1.0L turbo petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 172 Nm.

The Kia Syros will be packed with features including six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera system, ADAS, a sunroof, disc brakes on all four wheels, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a fully-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats and so on.