Kia Syros Compact SUV Interior Teased Revealing New Features

Kia Syros, scheduled for its India debut on December 19, will come equipped with premium features; could be powered by two engine options

The Syros is set to make its debut on December 19, slotting between the Sonet and Seltos in Kia’s domestic lineup. With Kia confirmed to participate in the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in Delhi, the official price announcement for the Syros is likely to take place at the event. Kia has been teasing the Syros for a few weeks already revealing several details.

The new teaser video shows the triple-beam vertical LED headlamps and L-shaped LED DRLs which we already know before zooming in from the top emphasising its panoramic sunroof. The cabin has been confirmed to feature push-button engine start/stop, park assist, automatic gear shifter, storage spaces, charging pad and charging ports.

The equipment list will comprise ambient lighting, a floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, navigation and connected tech, a multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, drive modes, and so on. It will be offered with six airbags and multiple safety features as standard.

The Kia Syros is expected to feature larger dimensions than the Sonet, offering a more spacious and practical cabin. Its design cues are inspired by the EV9 and Soul with tall pillars and upright styling elements. Under the hood, the Syros is likely to come with two engine options: a 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol and a 1.5L four-cylinder diesel.

The Kia Syros is expected to provide multiple transmission options including a six-speed manual and a dual-clutch auto. The Syros will also get a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, ventilated front seats, a layered dashboard, automatic climate control, ADAS, a 360-degree camera system and more.

Kia plans to expand the Syros lineup in the future, potentially introducing hybrid and fully electric variants. With the expected price announcement in January, customer deliveries in India are likely to commence shortly thereafter.