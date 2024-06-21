Kia Syros Compact SUV Bound For 2025 – All Key Details

Kia Syros could be the name of the upcoming compact SUV, which will be positioned above the Sonet in the brand’s lineup

Kia India is getting ready to introduce several new models, including the next-generation Carnival premium MPV, the EV9 flagship seven-seater electric SUV, a brand new compact SUV, and a range of other electric vehicles. The brand has been conducting road tests with a vehicle speculated to be called the Clavis internally. It is expected to occupy a position above the Sonet upon its release.

Inspired by the globally popular Soul, the Clavis from Kia will showcase prominent design elements such as tall pillars and upright proportions. It appears to be equipped with enhanced space and advanced features, positioning itself above the Sonet but below the Seltos midsize SUV. Reports indicate that the Clavis will be available with multiple powertrain choices, including hybrid and BEV options.

The ICE version of the Kia Clavis is likely to be introduced with the production name Kia Syros, as indicated by its trademark registration in India. Following Kia’s successful ventures with the Seltos and Sonet in the Indian market, introducing another high-volume SUV appears to be a strategic move, although official specifications have not been disclosed. The Kia Syros is expected to be powered by the well-known 1.2L NA petrol engine, at least in its lower trim levels.

The Kia Syros is expected to maintain the same power output of 82 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. This powertrain could be paired with either a five-speed manual or an automated manual transmission. Furthermore, there is a possibility of a CNG variant being available. Kia may also consider introducing a more potent 1.0L turbo petrol engine as part of the Syros lineup.

The upcoming Kia Syros will come equipped with six airbags as standard across all variants, ensuring comprehensive safety for occupants. The top-spec model could offer a host of advanced features including a 360-degree camera system, ADAS, sunroof, disc brakes on all four wheels, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument console, automatic climate control, etc.

The Kia Syros will also encompass diamond-cut 16-inch alloy wheels, leather seat upholstery and ventilated front seats. Thanks to its larger proportions compared to the Sonet, along with tall pillars and an extended wheelbase, the Syros is expected to deliver a spacious cabin and ample boot space. It will also be introduced in global markets and could be exported from India as well.